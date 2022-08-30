Cameron Diaz turns 50: Hollywood’s ‘bride’ of the 2000s
The American actress, model and writer, Cameron Diaz, is one of the most memorable movie stars of the early 21st century, especially for her roles in successful romantic comedies.
From his extraordinary debut with the film “The Mask” until the last film, two exact decades passed. And from then on, he opted for ostracism.
Today is the 50th birthday of the woman who, contrary to those who inhabit the mecca of cinema, sought to prioritize her own desires.
Cameron was born on August 30, 1972, in San Diego, California, United States. Her first flirtation with the art world was as a model when she was 15 years old. That inaugural stage of hers was divided between school and work; Her parents made this condition for her to continue, and she accepted it without hesitation. Only when she finished school, and protected by her 1.74 height, did she fully turn to modeling.
At the age of 20, Díaz ventured into acting. It was almost by chance, but he liked it. Some theater workshops that he did as a teenager appear in his history, but not much more related to the artistic career that he chose to develop.
His first participation – certainly minor, but no less complex for that – was an erotic short film from 1992: She’s No Angel. She would eventually admit that it was a game. She liked the idea of experiencing a style of cinema that he – knew – she would never carry out again.
The great leap to fame and recognition would be given in 1994 when he got a role in the successful The Mask, starring a Jim Carrey who would also gain popularity there. Despite the little text they gave him, the film – his first feature film of his – revealed his potential, that which would allow him to remain in the mecca of cinema.