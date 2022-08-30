Cameron Diaz turns 50: Hollywood’s ‘bride’ of the 2000s

The American actress, model and writer, Cameron Diaz, is one of the most memorable movie stars of the early 21st century, especially for her roles in successful romantic comedies.

From his extraordinary debut with the film “The Mask” until the last film, two exact decades passed. And from then on, he opted for ostracism.

Today is the 50th birthday of the woman who, contrary to those who inhabit the mecca of cinema, sought to prioritize her own desires.

Cameron was born on August 30, 1972, in San Diego, California, United States. Her first flirtation with the art world was as a model when she was 15 years old. That inaugural stage of hers was divided between school and work; Her parents made this condition for her to continue, and she accepted it without hesitation. Only when she finished school, and protected by her 1.74 height, did she fully turn to modeling.