Cameron Diaz turns 50 (and we celebrate her with her Golden Age looks)

So free from patterns and impositions to declare the years before completing them in contrast to the trend (for the record celebrates 50 on August 30, but in the podcast of Goop registered with BFF Gwyneth Paltrow last May, he was already half a century old) and retiring as soon as he wanted from the golden world of Hollywood. The latest film of her is Annie of the 2014then in 2016 the definitive bye bye to the cinema.

But things change, like fashions: and Cameron Diaz is so sweetly contradictory, super feminine even in this side of her. So, after her marriage (in 2015 with Benji Madden) and a daughter (Raddix, two years old) will be back on screens shortly along with Jamie Foxx in the film Horrible Bosses produced by Netflix.

Another lap, another look race version 2022? I of him, so Y2K, frankly we have been missing. For the bubbly diva’s birthday, we make ourselves a present proposing his style pearls from 1997 to 2010 in the gallery, from the favorite by Cameron’s own admission (a spectacular designer dress Emanuel Ungaro, worn at the 2002 Oscars, assembled by her stylist Gucci Westman at the last minute and complemented by a $ 20 turquoise bracelet) to the super sexy, sparkly and transparent one she wore at the Cannes Film Festival that same year.

He was then on DiCaprio’s arm, too, like Julia Roberts, obscured by the Diaz sun. But if one is blessed to be beautiful, blonde and say no when she wants, let’s get over it. I, at least, have understood this since she literally dazzled me that time in 2007.

