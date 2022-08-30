Cameron Diaz turns 50, and we celebrate her with 10 irresistible roles

Cameron Diaz blows out 50, amazing, candles on August 30th. An important milestone for the actress who made his own ironic and playful style a trademark of little, irresistible. Born in San Diego in California from father of Cuban origin and from mother of German rootsthe diva first became a model and then an actress when, at the age of sixteen, she was spotted at a party full of Hollywood producers. Arrived to success thanks to box office comedies like The Mask And Everyone’s crazy about Marythe blonde diva who can boast 60 roles in two decades of career has juggled under the precious direction of masters of the caliber of Oliver Stone (Every damn Sunday), Martin Scorsese (Gangs of New York) And Ridley Scott (The Counselor – The attorney). Four nominations to the Golden Globeone ai BAFTA Awards and 3 ai Screen Actors Guildin his resume.

Cameron was one of the highest paid and contested stars in the Mecca of Cinema until he met his great love, the guitarist of Good Charlotte Benji Maddenand decided to retire to private life in 2018. Today, she is the mother of the three-year-old Raddix Madden, born through a surrogate mother. It seems, however, that the beautiful actress has changed her mind and soon we will see her in action in the film Netflix original, Back in action, where he will star alongside Oscar winner Jamie Foxx. In the meantime, let’s celebrate her fabulous 50 years in the 10 most beautiful roles of her bubbly career.

All crazy for Cameron Diaz