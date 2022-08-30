Cameron Diaz: the great star who resigned from Hollywood in his prime

Cameron Diaz (WireImage)

In Latin America it was known as Women on the Attackalthough its original name was The Other Woman; namely, The other woman. It was a temporary romantic comedy with no pretensions other than to entertain -and that’s not bad at all-, one of those that every once in a while you come across on the cable. And when he does, you immediately realize that he is several years old. It’s true: it was released in 2014. And it is, after all, the last film of Cameron Diaz. From then on she did not film anymore. And it is a personal decision. The industry, as in many other cases, did not turn its back on him. Quite the contrary! He was going through a great present. Simply, almost as if the name of the film had been a personal wink, Cameron decided to listen to that other woman: the one he was behind the star, the fame, the popularity. And he listened to her.

Cameron was born on August 30, 1972, in San Diego, California, United States. Her first flirtation with the art world was as a model when she was 15 years old. That inaugural stage of hers was divided between school and work; Her parents made this condition for her to continue, and she accepted it without hesitation. Only when she finished school, and protected by her 1.74 height, did she fully turn to modeling.

His first great experience was on the other side of the world -or his world, rather-, in Japan, parading for the big fashion brands. Only two years later, she would return to the United States with a name, being a reference in the market. Catwalks, magazine covers: she was on top. But there came a time when he got tired. And as he did a few years ago, back then too slammed the door and he moved away from all that glamor that no longer attracted his attention.

At the age of 20, Diaz ventured into acting. It was almost by chance, but he liked it. Some theater workshops that he did as a teenager appear in his history, but not much more related to the artistic career that he chose to develop. His first participation – certainly minor, but no less complex for that – was a erotic short film from 1992: She’s Not Angel. In time he would admit that it was a game. She liked the idea of ​​experiencing a style of cinema that he – knew – she would never carry out again.

The great leap to fame and recognition would come in 1994 when he got a role in the successful The maskstarring a Jim Carrey which would also gain popularity there. Despite the little text they gave him, the film – his first feature film – revealed his potential, that which would allow him to remain in the mecca of cinema.

Then came the great labor proposals: honeyless moon (nineteen ninety six), My best friend’s Wedding (1997), Charlie’s Angels (2000) and the saga of Shrek (he lent his voice to Fiona) are just a handful of projects that he starred in. In the middle, endless movies (over 40) add to your resume. All in consecutive years, since she took that first step. She has even had more than one film job at the same time. Passion always won the challenge over weariness. But from one day to the next, almost as she had done with modeling, her body said stop and his head clicked.

Precisely, speaking of overlapping tasks, in 2014 he carried out three consecutively: annie, sex-tape Y The Other Woman. Premeditated or not that was the end of her journey as an actress. Never stepped on stage again and therefore, he moved away from interviews, from frequent places, from everything that has to do with the artistic medium.

At 42 years old (today he turns 50) Cameron Diaz understood that he had left many things aside and that it was time to give priority to everything that really mattered to him. “I wasn’t running my life. One day I understood that my daily routine should be everything that I could manage and do by myself, without delegating other people to solve them. When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, which takes you all the time, you miss out on delivering to other people,” she said on the show. Hart to Heart.

As she explains, she realized at the threshold of 40, noticing that she had not done certain things that were very important to her. There she decided to turn around. “There were a lot of parts of my life that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing as well as I needed to. It’s fun to act and I love it. If the opportunity arises I will return, but with other conditions. Today my life is focused elsewhere.

Away from the lights of fame, in 2015 she married the musician Benjamin Maddenafter seven years of dating. She said it was love at first sight. and with Benjamin sought to become a mother. To take that step, she wanted to be able to have time, organize herself, change her lifestyle. She was not in her plans, as she commented, to delegate. She wanted to dedicate all her time to motherhood, and that’s how she planned it.

On December 30, 2019 he was born Raddix, after a surrogacy pregnancy. The photos of the girl do not abound; Cameron herself was in charge of talking about the reason why she decided so. Broadly speaking, she remarked that her intention is not to transfer her fame to him, but that it be Raddix who chooses her tomorrow, if she requires it. “People know who I am, but I want her to have autonomy. For these reasons they will not see many photos of her, especially her face, ”her mother announced.

“Now I am here and this is the most satisfying thing I have ever done in my life. Having a family and being married, and having our little nuclear family. It’s simply for the best,” Diaz remarked, noting that going back to filming is not in his immediate plans. “I don’t have what it takes to make a movie. All my energy is here, in my family”, she warns.

Her present finds her in a new venture: a line of wines that she launched in mid-2020 in partnership with a friend. The specialty is white and rosé wines, produced only with organic grapes. They are sugar-free, through a chemical-free process, respecting the environment, since she is an activist. And it does not seem by chance that here too, Cameron Diaz has chosen freedom.

