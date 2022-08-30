Cameron Diaz revealed the reasons that made her leave the cinema

Many artists did non-acting jobs while studying or waiting for their first big break. But none was as original (or illegal) as the one that would have made Cameron Diaz before landing his first big movie role The maskin which it was partner by Jim Carey.

Cameron Diaz was born on August 30, 1972 in San Diego, California. Because she wanted to be a model, in the early nineties she traveled to Paris to start her career in Europe. However, her work in parades or photographic productions did not arrive. So, she – as she told him on the podcast second life– He took a suitcase to Morocco which, later, he suspected, might have contained drugs.

“I was there a full year and didn’t work a single day. Couldn’t get no parade to sustain my life -story-. So they hired me for a job but I think I ended up being a mule transporting drugs to Morocco.”

Cameron Diaz turns 50. (Photo: Reuters)

At the place where she was hired, they gave her a padlocked suitcase to take to that African country. They told her that it contained clothes for several parades and she believed it. Newly he was insecure and panicked when he arrived at the airport.

Cameron Diaz: Hollywood star

The experience scared him so much that he returned to California. And there, at an audition, a talent scout chose her for her acting debut in The mask. In that movie, a huge box office hit in 1994, he made Jim Carrey’s heart beat out of his chest in one of the scenes.

She was recognized for other great successes throughout her two-decade career, such as My best friend’s Wedding Y The sweetest thing. In addition, his participation in the films Who wants to be John Malcovich, crazy about mary, vanilla sky Y New York gangsearned him four nominations for the Golden Globe Awards.

Cameron Diaz, Dermot Mulroney, Julia Roberts, in a scene from “My best friend’s wedding” (Photo: File).

He also starred in the two films of Charlie’s Angels with Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, and voiced Princess Fiona in the animated films of Shrek. His last job was in the musical version of annie for the big screen, in 2014.

The new life of Cameron Diaz

The following year he met Benji Madden, a DJ and musician from the band Good Charlotte. After seven months of dating, they were married at a party on the tennis court at her home in Los Angeles. And on January 3, 2020, her daughter Raddix was born, whose privacy she strives to protect.

When she left the Hollywood lights, the actress got into the wine business, launching her own line of organic and eco-friendly wines. In an interview with her friend, actress Gwyneth Paltrow for the program In Goop Health: The sessionstold him: “Giving up a successful career gave me a lot of peace. I’m finally taking care of myself”.

Cameron Diaz, the iconic blonde from “Charlie’s Angels” (Photo: Stephen Lovekin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP).

“I just decided that I wanted to do different things in my life. I had pushed myself so hard for so long, working and making movies, that I didn’t really leave any room for my personal life, ”he explained to the Daily Mail.

Cameron Diaz: Organic Books and Wines

Introducing his Avaline wines on Instagram, he announced: “I always believed that the key to wellness is balance. Creating a clean wine, full of natural goodness and free of unwanted extra ingredients, helps me find that balance when I’m enjoying a glass of wine.”

Its white and rosé wines were made with organic Spanish grapes from the Catalan Panadés, fermented and processed without adding chemicals.

In addition to the wine business that he undertook with his friend Katherine Power, Cameron Diaz he also wrote some books, such as “The Body Book” and “The longevity Book”. In each of them he developed his advice for maintain a healthy body, achieve sexual fulfillment and maintain friendships.

Cameron Diaz also bet on decoration with Kelly Wearstler (Photos: Elle Decor).

The protagonist of so many Hollywood comedies today lives, literally, with her back to the lights of the iconic Los Angeles sign, in a mansion located on the other side of Mount Lee.