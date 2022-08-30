Cameron Diaz returns to the cinema after a long absence

Since he shot his last film in 2014 (a new version of annie), actress of Hispanic descent Cameron Diaz She has been dedicated body and soul to her family: her husband, benji madden and the daughter they had, Raddix, through the surrogacy method. It was the most important thing for this American star and model, born fifty years ago in San Diego, Californiafrom which some of his highest-grossing films are remembered: The Mask, My Best Friend’s Wedding, There’s Something About Mary, New York Gangsters, Vanilla Sky, Charlie’s Angels… After such a long parenthesis away from the screen, Cameron has decided, coinciding with the anniversary of his half century of life, to announce his reappearance.

Cameron Diaz’s film career was spectacular since 1994, when he made his debut as a leading man in The mask. Blonde, blue-eyed, one meter and seventy-four centimeters tall, she immediately conquered the camera with her enormous attractiveness, and a smile that she exhibited in her comedic roles. Her sentimental life went through several idylls that did not always end as she would have wanted, since she sought above all a loving stability, which she did not find in their respective partners: Matt Dillonbetween 1995 and 1998; Justin Timberlakefor three years beginning in 2003 and Alex Rodriguezwith whom he only spent a year by his side in 2010.

When she fell in love with the musician Benji Madden, it was very clear to her, and shortly after they met they celebrated their betrothal in 2015. Cameron wanted to be a mother and had to resort, as we said, to a “rental womb”. As soon as she had her daughter, she decided to retire from the cinema, where she was considered one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood, at a rate of fifty million dollars per film. And he rolled half a hundred. What reasons did he have for cutting off his ascending career so drastically?

The desire to be a mother again, to give birth to a biological child. But she didn’t get it. She and Benji agreed that the main thing in her home was to support the family. With his way of life while he was chaining film after film, Cameron spent fifteen hours away from home, unable to be aware of Raddix, his daughter, who was barely a year old when she announced the artistic goodbye of the. So, from then on, her day-to-day life was spent at home, seeing how her little girl was growing, and of course paying attention to her husband. That happiness, she said, made up for how many successes she had missed, and how much money she no longer earned. Although she was not inactive outside of her family duties either, she became an entrepreneur of an ecological wine brand, “Avalin”.

in the cenacles hollywoods Cameron Diaz’s name was still remembered, but she ignored how many scripts kept coming her way. Until an old colleague, the actor Jamie Foxxwith whom he had starred many years ago in the film any given Sunday, managed to convince her to work together again. The project, endorsed by the almighty producer Netflixis already underway, although we will have to wait until the end of this year for the shooting of Back-in-Action (back in action). A title that comes to Cameron Diaz like a glove after his long absence from the screens.