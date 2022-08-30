Cameron Diaz celebrates 50 years: guide with 15 of his films and on which platform to see them

Directed and written by Nancy Meyers, it tells the story of two love-troubled women (Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet) who swap homes for vacations in their respective countries, each falling in love with a local man.

The role that catapulted her to fame. Bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) transforms into a maniacal superhero when he dons a mysterious mask, and is entranced when he meets Tina Carlyle (Diaz), the girlfriend of a club owner.

Three female detectives (Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu), with a mysterious boss, recover stolen voice identification software, employing martial arts, technological skills and their weapons of seduction.

Curtin Hanson directs this film about two sisters (Diaz, Toni Collette) who are nothing alike except that they wear the same size shoes. The two sisters will learn to relate thanks to a grandmother who was left for dead.

An evil lord exiles fairy tale creatures to the swamp of a grumpy ogre, who must go on a quest and rescue a princess for the lord in order to reclaim his lands. Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever are available on Netflix. A

When Christina (Diaz) meets what she thinks is her soulmate, a young woman with a fear of commitment goes on a wacky road trip adventure with her best friend to find him.

In 1862, Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio) returns to the Five Points area of ​​New York, thirsty for revenge against Bill the Butcher (Daniel Day-Lewis), the murderer of his father. While trying to execute his plan, he meets Jenny Everdeane (Diaz), a con artist who still maintains ties to Bill.

A man (Ben Stiller) gets the chance to meet the girl of his high school dreams (Diaz), even though his date with her turned out to be a disaster in his past.

Directed by Spike Jonse and written by Charlie Kaufman, the film follows a puppeteer (John Cusack), married to a pet-obsessed woman (Diaz), who discovers a portal that literally leads to movie star John Malkovich’s boss.

When Julianne’s (Julia Roberts) lifelong friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney) tells her that he is engaged to Kimberly (Diaz), she realizes that she loves him and is determined to win him over, just days away from death. wedding.

Anne Fitzgerald (Abigail Breslin) attempts to gain medical emancipation from her parents (Diaz, Jason Patric), who until now have relied on their youngest daughter to help their daughter, Kate, who is suffering from leukemia.

An incompetent college teacher who hates her job, her students, and her peers, is forced to return to teaching to earn enough money for breast implants after her rich boyfriend dumps her.

Oliver Stone directs this film that dives into the Miami Sharks, a football team coached by Tony D’Amato (Al Pacino) and managed by Christina Pagniacci (Diaz), the young president and co-owner of the institution.

A man (Ashton Kutcher) and a woman (Diaz) are forced, for legal reasons, to live as a couple for a limited period of time. A large amount of money is at stake.

Ridley Scott directs this thick film that begins with “the counselor” (Michael Fassbender), a man linked to drug trafficking, and the characters around him, including his partner, Reiner (Javier Bardem) and his girlfriend, Malkina ( Diaz).