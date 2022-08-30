Brody, the dog that helped detect breast cancer in his owner and saved her life

Animals can become a fundamental part of a person’s life for different reasons. Sometimes they even act as remedies and lifesavers for physical or psychological problems. This idea can be confirmed by Lucy Giles, a 45-year-old woman whose dog discovered that she could have cancer.

The woman affirms that her pet did not stop “sniff and pet” continuously his right armpit, which made him realize that he had a lump in it. She was later diagnosed with breast cancer.

The dog, named Brody, came into Lucy’s life just a year ago, when in July 2021 her partner, Ashley, returned from the hospital after spending six months there for having contracted Covid-19. For this reason, they decided that his animals were going to be essential in his recoverywhich included two dogs, two cats, a turtle and 18 rabbits.





To them they wanted to add the presence of Brody, the Newfoundland who has saved Lucy’s life. “I continually sucked on my right armpit. It was especially when he was sitting, watching TV or resting and always in the same area, “says the woman.

This behavior made the woman think that the dog I wanted more attention from youbut later decided that it was time to see if there really was something in that area that would motivate the animal to lick there.

“I was washing in the shower one morning and I decided to feel under my breasts and examine me and that’s when I felt a lump right there in my armpit,” he reveals. After staying like this for several weeks, he underwent several tests at the hospital.





“The doctor immediately told me that had breast cancer and that there were also residual cancer cells in my lymph nodes,” says Lucy, who is still undergoing chemotherapy.

About her treatment process, she is clear: “I have had bad days and good days. Chemotherapy causes ulcers in my mouth and some nosebleeds, but I have a lot of support from family and friends who take me to appointments and help me be there for me, along with Brody, of course, who maybe came into our lives for a reason.”