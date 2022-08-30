Britney Spears says ‘no’ to Oprah to take out her ‘rags in the sun’

The story of Britney Spears has circled around the world. After having spent almost half her life under the tutelage of her father, the singer has managed to take her destiny back into her hands and everyone wants to know the details of her.

Nevertheless, Britney refuses to give statements of their experience in exchange for money. This was stated by the artist in a 22-minute audio clip that she shared on her social networks, which was deleted hours later.

In it, the artist exhibited the “abuse” you experienced as a result of your conservatorship and revealed that he turned down “a lot of money” from Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive interview.

“I get nothing sharing all this”, Spears, 40, said.

I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and many people [por] lots and lots of money, but it’s crazy. I don’t want any of that. For me, it goes beyond a formal interview.”

The singer points against her family

The artist also stated that she felt abandoned by her family during her years of guardianship, who even admitted her to a mental health center.

They literally killed me. They dumped me,” Spears said. I felt like my family threw me out. He was performing for thousands of people at night in Las Vegas, the thrill of being an artist, the laughter, the respect… He was a machine. I was a fucking machine, not even a human. It was crazy”.

She then reaffirmed her statements where she assured that she was forced to enter a mental health center in 2019. This situation took place after Britney refused a dance move during her rehearsals.

The singer spoke of invasive circumstances within the facility, such as forcing her to strip naked in front of others and attend “militant” therapy.

They put me in an ignorant state of mind to make me feel like I needed them,” he said. And he added that he was allegedly told, “If you don’t do what we say, we’ll show you who’s boss.”

The artist stated that her father threatened to take her to court, since he has “a lot more people on my side than you. You don’t even have a lawyer, so don’t even think about it.”

Britney Spears and a secret relationship

The artist described that the control of Jamie and his conservatives towards her led her to have a secret relationship with an unidentified young man, with whom she planned to “leave the country”. “We had everything ready to go, and it was a secret relationship,” she said.

She admitted that, at the time, she told her assistant that she was afraid of the consequences if she were found.

My biggest fear was ‘What would my dad do if I did something wrong? What if they find me? What would they do? … And she looked at me and said, ‘Are you kidding me, Britney? Your dad would never do that to you.’”

Then the artist targeted her mother and accused her of “overprotecting” her father and hiding so as not to talk to her. It was finally in 2021 when Britney contacted Mathew Rosengart, her lawyer, who released her from her guardianship after multiple investigations.

The artist is working on a biography, where you will reveal all the details of your guardianship. There is talk that it is a contract of 15 million dollars.

