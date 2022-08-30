Britney Spears opens up about her years under guardianship

The American singer Britney Spears, who last November won the legal battle that ended 13 years of guardianship over her person and her estate, He has been honest about that stage admitting that she was scared and felt like it was nothing.

“I am sharing this because I want people to know that I am human. I feel victimized after these experiences, And how can I get over it if I don’t talk about it?”he admits in a 22-minute audio, in which he says he has refused millionaire interviews to tell about it.

His father, Jamie Spears, took control of his personal life and its finances in 2008, after the erratic behavior of the singer, now 40 years old.

“Even today I don’t know what I really did, but he wouldn’t let me see anyone. Nothing made sense. (…) I had to do everything they told me. They told me that she was fat every day, that she had to go to the gym. I don’t remember ever feeling so demoralized or being made to feel like nothing happened. I agreed because I was afraid,” she stresses.

The audio was published on Sunday afternoon on his YouTube account and remember how in all that time he did not stop working, although her state at that time did not allow her to give her best: “My performances in Las Vegas were horrible,” she confesses.

With her voice broken at times, the American pop icon admits her puzzled about what was going on around him. At one rehearsal she said no to a dance move, she says, and the next day she was told she needed to be admitted to a mental health facility.

“If you do not go, We will go to court there will be a big trial and you are going to lose,” he notes that his father told him.

Spears shares what happened already as a free woman and shortly after releasing this past Friday a duet with the British Elton John, “Hold Me Closer”, her first single from her album “Glory” (2016) and the first since the end of her guardianship.

She did not want to talk about this before, maintains the singer, because “It’s incredibly offensive, sad and abusive.”

His story emphasizes that it hurt her to feel used by her family and especially the lack of support from her mother, who did not stand up for her or help her find a lawyer.

“They put me in a state of mind to make me feel like I needed them. (…) I knew deep in my heart that I had done nothing wrong.” says Spears after confessing that she thought they were trying to kill her.

“He was a machine, a fucking machine, not even human. It was crazy how hard I worked. And the one time I spoke up and said ‘no’ in rehearsals to a fucking dance move they got mad,” adds the artist, mother of two and newlywed to Iranian-American model and actor Sam Asghari.

The reaction of his family to these confessions was immediate. “All your life I have tried to support your dreams and wishes to the best of my ability. (…) I have never turned my back on you! Your rejections the countless times I flew (to see you) or called you made me feel hopeless. I tried everything“, noted his mother, Lynne Spears, on Instagram.