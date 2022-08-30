Britney Spears’ mother begs her daughter to fix things in private once and for all

Things are more tense than ever in the Spears clan, especially after Britney Spears decided to open her heart and confess more than one unpublished detail about the ordeal she had to live during all the years that her legal guardianship lasted. A video of no less than 22 minutes that the singer shared through her Instagram account, to then delete it shortly after and disappear forever from the social network.

A video where he charged against everyone, especially against his father, Jamie Spears, with whom he would finally face in court in order to obtain his freedom; but also with her mother, with whom the singer was “honestly more angry” with her mother, Lynne Spears, for “doing nothing”: “I feel like I could have gotten a lawyer in two seconds,” she sentenced .

Britney was very close to her mother. Facebook/BritneySpears

A few words that reached the matriarch of the clan, who decided to appeal to her daughter through Instagram in which she asked her once again to be able to talk things over face to face and solve any conflict once and for all.

Desperate, Lynne Spears tries to contact her daughter through the social network, unable to do so by other means, and sends her a heartfelt message accompanied by an image in which the two appear smiling together several years ago; in which she assures, among other things, that she “has never turned her back on him”.

“Britney, all your life I have done everything possible to support your dreams and desires; I have also done everything possible to help you get out of difficulties,” Lynne Spears insists in her message, adding that “I have never given you nor will I give you the back”. The artist’s mother laments her daughter’s attitude all these years: “Your rejections of the countless times I’ve flown and the calls make me desperate. I’ve tried everything,” she says, to reiterate her desire to see her and talk to her: “I love you very much, but this talk is just for you and me, face to face, in private,” he concludes.

very upset with his mother

Lynne Spears thus responds to Britney after her latest revelations, in which she accuses her mother of not having done anything to help her out of the difficult situation she found herself in.

“I’m more angry with my mother because when I heard reporters call her and ask her questions about what was going on, she always hid at home and pretended she didn’t know anything,” Britney said, regarding her admission to a mental health clinic in 2017, “It was always like, ‘I don’t know what to say, we’re praying for her.'”

Mother and daughter are not going through their best moment. Facebook/BritneySpears

It is not the first time that Lynne Spears has had to resort to her social networks to try to reason with her daughter after giving statements in which she does not exactly leave her in a very good place. Just a few weeks ago, the singer accused her mother of “abuse” for having to be admitted to a psychiatric center against her will in 2019.





“It hurts me that you feel that the people who have loved you the most are the ones who have betrayed you the most. Let me go with you! I love you!” Lynne limited herself to saying at that moment.

