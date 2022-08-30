Britney Spears assures that her mother and sister “enjoyed” their oppressive legal guardianship: “I saw people fight for me in the street and they did nothing”

“In my opinion, I think they honestly and secretly lie to me to make me look like the bad guy in the movie,” she said. She in the YouTube video of her account of her that she felt “scared, broken … and now I share this because I am a human being”.

Singer Britney Spears is not willing to pass up any opportunity to enlighten the world about the cruelty with which, in her opinion, she was treated by her relatives closest during the 13 years of legal guardianship that he supported until November of last year.

The princess of pop has published in your YouTube channel a video of just over 20 minutes to address, once again, the harmful mental and psychological effects of more than a decade deprived of liberty, since his father Jamie had control of practically all your economic, professional and personal matters. Now, the father of the interpreter will have to give explanations to the justice system about the alleged espionage that marked a good part of that tutelage. “I was scared, broken, and now I’m sharing this because I’m a human being,” Start your monologue.

In his extensive appearance before Internet usersBritney has wanted to put the focus on the abandonment situation she suffered from her mother Lynne and her little sister, Jamie Lynn, whom she he not only accuses of having colluded with Jamie and his collaborators, but of those who have also shared their conviction that both They “enjoyed” having her at their mercy.

“In my opinion, I think they honestly and secretly lie to me to make me look like the bad guy in the movie. And I think they enjoyed this situation. Otherwise, how do you explain that they came to the door and told me: ‘Come on, little one, get in the car and let’s go’?”, He has assured in reference to his last admission to a mental health institution, an event that spurred his fans to go out into the street and openly request the “release” of their idol. “The most confusing thing for me was seeing so many people fighting for me on the street, while my mother and my sister did absolutely nothing,” he stressed.