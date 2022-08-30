Brazilian model Jennifer Pamplona underwent surgery to look like Kim Kardashian, but she repented and returned to her original appearance | entertainment pop culture

Jennifer Pamplona, ​​29, is known on social networks as “the double of Brazilian Kim Kardashian”. The television presenter and former Versace model achieved that image through more than 40 cosmetic procedures.

Jennifer Pamplona began to operate from a very young age to look like Kim Kardashian

The Brazilian, who is currently 29 years old, told in an interview for the ‘New York Post’ on July 11, 2022 that she began her transformation at the age of 17.

Since then, she has undergone numerous cosmetic surgeries, which cost her nearly $600,000, to look like Kim Kardashian. Among the procedures that she underwent, three rhinoplasties, two breast surgeries, buttock implants, liposuction and even four ribs were removed.

Her quite ‘socialite’ look brought her fame and that’s how she became a model, launched her own line of cosmetics and starred in the reality show ‘Plastics of Hollywood’ (2019).

Jennifer Pamplona regretted looking like Kim Kardashian

After 12 years of undergoing different aesthetic procedures, Jennifer Pamplona noticed that people only recognized her for being “the double of Brazilian Kim Kardashian” and did not take into account her personal achievements:

“People called me Kardashian and it started to get annoying. I had worked, studied and was a businesswoman. I’ve done all these things and had all these accomplishments in my personal life, but they only recognized me because I looked like a Kardashian.”

In addition, the Brazilian realized that she had developed an addiction to surgeries, since she entered a vicious circle because with each new procedure she attracted more fame and money, but it was no longer satisfactory for her:

“I discovered that I was addicted to surgeries and I was not happy, I put fillers on my face as if I were in the supermarket. It was an addiction and I entered a cycle of surgeries in which I saw them as equivalent to fame and money. I just lost control of everything, I went through a lot of hard times.”

It was then that Pamplona learned that he was suffering from body dysmorphia, a mental illness in which the individual does not stop thinking about the defects he perceives in his appearance, even if others do not notice them or they seem unimportant.

Consequently, the TV personality contacted an Istanbul doctor to help her return to her original appearance, which cost her $120,000.

“I had a face and neck lift, buccal fat removal, cat eye surgery, a lip lift and a nose job all at once. I entered the operating room as one person and came out as another.”

Jennifer Pamplona experienced complications in surgery

Leaving behind the appearance of Kim Kardashian was not easy for the Brazilian, after her surgery to regain her original appearance, the model had complications in her recovery. She spent three days bleeding from developing an infection.