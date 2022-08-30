Brad Pitt is among the 10 most handsome men according to science

It is no secret to anyone that Brad Pitt He is one of the most handsome men in Hollywood. For more than three decades, the actor has managed to win over countless fans with his undoubted physical attractiveness and his peculiar personality. In fact, a recent scientific study has determined that the ‘Bullet Train’ actor is one of the 10 most handsome men of the world, at 58 years old.

For this ranking, the plastic surgeon, Dr. Julian Silvarelied on the principle of the golden ratio, better known as the ‘golden number’, based on the research work of Leonardo da Vinci, to create a list with the name of the 10 most attractive men on the planet. Thanks to this method, it can be determined that the beauty of humans is directly related to mathematics, so the level of ‘perfection’ in people’s faces can be determined through scientific calculations based on the harmonic facial symmetry. In this way, in this ranking it is proposed that those people who are closest to the phi value or golden number (1.618) will be the ones that come closest to the conception of physical perfection. And although Brad Pitt does not occupy the first place, Angelina Jolie’s ex has managed to occupy the fourth position, a not insignificant position if one takes into account the large number of men who were analyzed for this study.



Brad Pitt

Who are the 10 most handsome celebrities on the planet?

In tenth place is the actor Ryan Gosling, the new ‘Ken’ from the ‘Barbie’ movie. And it is that, according to the golden ratio study, the actor has an 87.48% accuracy, which makes him the tenth most handsome man.

In ninth place, slightly beating Gosling, is the rapper kanye-west. As determined in the study, Kim Kardashian’s ex has 87.94% accuracy in relation to the golden ratio.

Occupying the eighth position is the English actor Idris Elbe. According to the study presented by Dr. Julian De Silva, Elba is 88.01% accurate to the golden ratio.

In seventh place is the famous former Real Madrid player, david beckham. According to the study, Beckham has an 88.96% accuracy according to the guidelines of the golden ratio.

The sixth position is occupied by the actor Hugh Jackman. The study claims that the actor has an 89.64% accuracy of the golden ratio.

In fifth position is the iconic actor George Clooneywith 89.91% accuracy according to the golden ratio.

As we mentioned before, the actor Brad Pitt It is in fourth position in this ranking with 90.51% accuracy according to the golden ratio. Very close to him, in third place, is one of his best friends, Bradley Cooperwho has a 91.08% accuracy.

Occupying the first two places is the actor henry cavillwith 91.64% accuracy and the actor Robert Pattinsonwith an amazing 92.15% golden precision.