BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom: records, iconic moments and the nod to Rihanna

BLACKPINK is back to continue their world domination. Jisoo, Jennie, Rose Y Lisa they launched PINK VENOM, their new single after almost two years of hiatus, and the network and the entire planet broke. They broke records in just minutes and positioned themselves at the top of the platforms. This will be followed by a performance for the first time at the MTV VMAs later this month and an exhaustive world tour starting in October.

In its digital performance, PINK VENOM has a great launch in the first place in Cantaloupethe first in bugsthe second in genius and 46 in Flo, measured in real time. The song helps BLACKPINK to become the most streamed girl group on MelOn in 2022 with over 57 thousand. PINK VENOM’s video became a trend YouTube number 1 South Korea and 65 other countries.

After its release, PINK VENOM reached 2.3 million views on its premiere, beating his own record set by his song “IceCream” (Ft. Selena Gomez) with 1.7 million views. In just 30 minutes, BLACKPINK’s new work recorded 10 million views. The video has surpassed 60 million views on YouTube within 12 hours of its release.

24 hours later, on August 20, BLACKPINK’s music video for Pink Venom already had amassed a total of approximately 86,228,516 views on YouTube. Although YouTube has yet to confirm the music video’s official 24-hour view count, it appears that Pink Venom may have set a new record for the number of views achieved by any music video released in 2022 in its first 24 hours.

Also, since YouTube’s official view count is often different from the view count that is measured in real time, “Pink Venom” is also in the running to beat BLACKPINK’s own record, set by “How You Like That” of BLACKPINK in 2020, it is 86.3 million views. YouTube’s official 24-hour view count for “Pink Venom” will be announced at a later date.

Update: 29 hours after the video was released, BLACKPINK exceeded 100 million views on YouTube. It is the fastest K-pop girl group music video to reach 100 million views so far.

on the 20th, BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom became the first Korean song in history to debut at #1 on Spotify’s Global Most Streamed Songs chart.

Before Pink Venom, the fastest K-pop girl group music video to reach 100 million views was BLACKPINK’s mega-hit music video. How You Like That (32 hours and 23 minutes). Pink Venom’s music video reached 100 million views 3 hours earlier, setting a new record.

Previously, BLACKPINK surpassed 1.5 million pre-orders for their second full-length album “BORN PINK”, a number that continues to increase until the album’s official release in September 2022. BLACKPINK also set a new record for the number of pre-orders in 24 hours on Ktown4U with 142 thousand pre-orders. PINK VENOM also surpassed 400,000 digital album sales in China.

The group reached number 1 on iTunes in the United States, and in 75 other countries. Additionally, BLACKPINK became the only Korean female act to hit #1 on UK iTunes with both a song and an album.

In a press conference prior to the release of his new single, Jennie summed up the spirit of BLACKPINK in one word: “Confidence.”

Since their debut, BLACKPINK has championed the idea of ​​keeping their heads high and living their best lives. Although those elements are still there, there is a notable change in its new era. As public figures, Jisoo, Jennie, Rose Y Lisa they are susceptible to being judged and criticized -especially online-, but PINK VENOM goes one step further by placing them above any questioning. BLACKPINK’s power is inherent and undeniable

Haters can say what they want, BLACKPINK doesn’t need to justify anything to anyone. If their message was already powerful now, more mature, it is devastating: “Look what they have made us do (…) They have forced us, but the discussion ends here”, sentence. “Provoke us if you want. You can’t handle it and you know it“, says Rosé looking fiercely at the camera.

Before the release of the MV, the group made their public appearance at a press conference. Rosé shared, “Instead of focusing on breaking records, we want to focus on our new songs in the hope that our fans will like them. It’s not about breaking records, it’s about offering a gift to our fans.”

BLACKPINK’s official comeback heats up the K-pop music career this August. With their powerful comeback, the public believes that they can still achieve many more achievements.

Jisoo, the main event

PINK VENOM is a hip-hop song that is intertwined with BLACKPINK’s musical elements. It is applauded for the flexible combination of modernity and tradition.

kim jisoo He opened the video with a heart-stopping scene playing the geomungo, a traditional Korean string instrument, a valuable heritage listed in the 100 symbols of Korean culture. The 27-year-old idol literally took center stage.

As seen in her close-ups, she was stunning in a custom hanbok. Eye makeup and hair accessories helped highlight her elegant features. The idol wears clothes designed inspired by Korean landscape paintings.Joseon Dynasty-inspired hairstyle, traditional handmade jewelry from a Korean brand and oriental nails to proudly display your culture.

The reference to Rihanna in BLACKPINK’s PINK VENOM

As soon as Lisa makes her grand entrance, she says: “One by one even two by two”. Many instantly recognized the line as it is one of the hits of Rihanna: Press replay. The hundred is that for PINK VENOMBLACKPINK was allowed to perform a interpolation with the theme. Namely, its use is approved by Riri and her team.

Jennie and her rap in PINK VENOM

The world was crying out for it and she complied. And BLINK freaked out. It was fair and necessary to listen to Jennie Kim again with her interplanetary flow. After the first images of Jisoo, Jennie breaks into the scene with a powerful rap and a sexy walk down the red carpet

She even had a second, more complex rap verse that reminded everyone why she has the title of “main rapper.”

Rosé, the Eddie Mudson avenger from PINK VENOM

In addition to his impress as always with his vocal skills, Rose took everyone’s jawbone to the center of the Earth when played electric guitar before the second chorus. Until recently – although he has a Gibson that John Mayer gave him – he only played traditional guitar in smooth and melodic performances.

He also played for the bridge of the song with the lyrics: “Come and give me all the smoke, all or nothing, like it’s so rock and roll.”

These scenes were enough confirmation that Rosé, a leather suit and an electric guitar were the most deadly and perfect combination there could be. Previously, he tells you that they are the poison while she holds a heart in her hand.

Jennie and Lisa, Jenlisa, together again

The rap-line has returned. There are not so many explanations. You just have to listen to how insane they are together. Of course, they couldn’t help but make references to the luxury houses they represent in the world: Lisa x Celine and Bvlgari while Jennie is the spoiled child of Chanel. On Jisoo’s back, during the chorus, you can read Dior, her mother house. The same goes for Rosé with YSL and Tiffany & Co.

How they dress, how they look, their makeup, their ferocity, their imprint… The Jennie and Lisa scenes were the icing on the cake.

Extra Lisa in PINK VENOM

The surprise they kept even at the pre-launch event -which the 4 members did- was that Lisa was one of the people in black robes who was watching Jisoo play at the beginning of the video. The image was known on the afternoon of the 19th, when they presented the backstage of the MV.

The quartet, in addition to being musicians, is recognized worldwide for its records, its styles and its feminine power proposals. They have achieved stardom on the world stage by combining their musical prowess with a 2.0 world style and aspirational poise. BLACKPINK not just singing your favorite songs, but they would also be big sisters or best friends. They grace the catwalks, the stages, and their reach goes beyond music: Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé are official promoters of the United Nations Climate Change Conference and have served as role models and global ambassadors for dozens of brands, from sportswear brand Adidas to arcade giant PUBG.

LM