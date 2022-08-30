Beyoncé celebrates Serena Williams’ career in a short film before her retirement

Six years after her last studio album, Beyoncé is finally out Renaissance – and a dozen other projects to remind us, officially, that it’s Queen Bey’s summer. From her “BREAK MY SOUL” remix EP to her emotional collaboration with the Isley Brothers, there was no shortage of Beyoncé’s music to enjoy.

Then, on August 29, Beyoncé dropped her latest project, but this time it’s no longer music. The “COZY” singer actually narrated a short film about Serena Williams called Gatorade Love means everything, celebrating the tennis champion’s legacy before her final tournament before retirement.

“When the world writes her into history, we’ll start where she started: with love,” begins Beyoncé, her voice playing as a young tennis player watches Williams on TV. That love theme (a nod to the tennis scoring system) continues throughout the short, which features footage of Williams interspersed with other athletes. There is also a rather iconic throne made of pink tennis balls.

“It is a love that we will remember through the generations,” Beyoncé continues. “A love that gave birth to a movement. A movement to always love exactly who you are. And who can you be Being so in love with your identity that you cannot contain your very essence … Caressing every muscle and every curve that your body shows. A movement to always love being a proud black woman.

The Love the film was directed by Jake Nava, who is actually a frequent collaborator of Beyoncé, collaborating with her on several music videos, including the unforgettable “Single Ladies”. He fell when Williams faced her first day at the US Open, which will be her last tournament before retiring. “I’m not looking for a ceremonial and final moment on the pitch,” Williams wrote for Rowing in early August, when he announced his decision. “I’m terrible at goodbyes, the worst in the world. But please know that I am more grateful to you than I can ever put into words.

Beyoncé’s tribute video to Williams was just the latest entry into the timeline of personal and professional friendship. Last year, Beyoncé wrote “Be Alive” for King Richard, the film about the Williams sisters’ early days in tennis, then performed the Academy Award-nominated song last March.

In 2016, Williams starred in Beyoncé’s “Sorry” video and the same year thanked the “Formation” singer and her husband, Jay-Z, for their support. “It’s always wonderful to see them at tennis,” she told E !, “and it’s always nice when you can just rely on someone and know that they are always on your side, regardless of whether they are there or not and that’s a little bit like that. is with us “.

Jean Catuffe / GC Images / Getty Images

They are actually friends from a truly a long time, in fact. In 2004, Beyoncé told MTV that Kelly Rowland put her in touch with Williams and her doctor, who helped Beyoncé overcome a hamstring injury.