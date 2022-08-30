Ben Affleck exposed his diet rules to bring Batman to life

Ben Affleck was forced to eliminate dairy products, he also limited his sodium intake to 1500-2000 mg and ate about six times a day to get the muscular body of Batman.

August 30, 2022 1:33 p.m.

There is no doubt that to be an actor, each acting professional must follow a strict training and diet plan in order to adequately embody the character to be treated. For Ben Affleck This was also quite a challenge, as he followed every step that Los Angeles nutritionist Rehan Jalali told him to do.

Source: Micasamagazine

Said diet consisted of the famous “six pack” regimen, in order to achieve the correct Batman body. To get carbohydrates, Ben Affleckshe forced herself to eat oatmeal, green leafy vegetables, and whole grains, while consuming plenty of lean protein (salmon, egg whites, turkey, etc.).

Ben Affleck Diet Rules

1. Limit sodium: To lose body fat and gain muscle mass, Ben Affleck was forced to limit his sodium intake, since it causes water retention in the body.

2. Use a CLA supplement: This is one of the most effective supplements, due to the fact that it helps fight that stored fat, even when you are not physically active.

3. Make lean protein your choice: According to the fitnessvolt portal, high-protein breakfasts reduce hunger and help people eat up to 135 fewer calories at the end of the day. Similarly, a protein-packed breakfast helps satiate hunger for a long time and thus reduce the chances of binge eating.

4. Fasted cardio: The idea of ​​doing cardio before breakfast is that by exercising in this way, the human body runs out of glucose, so it will be working with stored fat.

5. Cut out dairy: Experts recommend drinking at least two liters of water, but if dairy products are added to that, then with so much water in the body, the muscles will not have any definition.

6. No carbs at night: It has been shown through different studies that eating carbohydrates too close to bedtime can cause weight gain.