Ben Affleck and JLo gave their wedding guests a delicate and surprising gift – Eme – 08/30/2022

After secretly getting married in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they had their lavish second wedding in Georgia. The couple wanted to share their special day with their closest ones and thought of all the details to make the party unforgettable.

Proof of this were the personalized gifts that were given to each of the attendees. The gala had the greatest luxuries, which showed how long they waited to finalize the union, more than 20 years after that first time they were engaged. Since they wanted their guests to also have a good experience, they gave them details with which they showed that they did not miss anything in their celebration.

The celebrity couple stunned with a custom-made brown tote bag emblazoned with “JB” in a logo interlocking their initials.

Photo: @Lizbachik/Instagram

In addition, it was filled with the highest range chocolates. The design of the gift was revealed by Liz Bachik, wife of famous nail artist Tom Bachik through an Instagram story, while the DeuxMoi Instagram account filled in the details.

The newlyweds wanted to give a plus to their wedding, which was already quite luxurious and full of the best attention. So, in addition to giving their guests a gift, they decorated it in a personalized way and embedded a label in the straps with the name of each attendee. In the case of the leaked one, it read: “Tom and Liz Bachik.”

The content was a package of luxury chocolates that included flavors such as raspberry hibiscus, Tahitian vanilla and Vietnamese coffee. In addition, on the small box were the initials of the bennifer, as some fans call the couple, and a card to thank the guests for their presence. “Thank you so much for making our wedding weekend celebration so special. Sweet dreams, J & B,” the note read.

Photo: @Lizbachik/Instagram

Apparently, this additional information came from a tourist who received the gift by accident, according to an anonymous post that reached DeuxMoi. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we have Ben and Jen,” the person claimed.

Who were the guests at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding?

What happened is that the gifts were given to all the guests of a hotel near Affleck’s mansion, where the ceremony took place. Therefore, some gifts accidentally fell into the wrong hands, such as those of tourists who were registered at the site.

JLo and the interpreter of Batman joined in marriage in a place with a special meaning for them and in a party that lasted three days. Among the family and close friends who have been welcomed into their home are celebrities such as Jimmy Kimmelthe talent agent Patrick Whitesellthe australian model pia miller and the stars of Jay and Silent Bob, kevin smith Y Jason Mewes.

neither was missing Matt Damonof course, with his wife Luciana Barroso and their daughters Isabella, Gia and Stella. Lopez’s best friend, Leah Remini He was also part of the select group of guest stars.