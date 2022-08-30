Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner wear the Salomon shoes that will be protagonists soon

Several years ago the shoes stopped being exclusive for the ‘sport’ world to become common for day-to-day wear as well. Currently, seen both on the street and on the red carpets, they have shown that they can be very versatile when it comes to combining with any outfit. An example of this are the ‘sneakers’ such as the Converse or the Adidas Samba, which have been the most frequent to wear with a suit or with the most ‘casual’ looks.

On this occasion, a much sportier model has begun to be seen among the international ‘celebrities’, the Salomon. Originally created for hiking and the mountains, they are now another trend among fashion insiders. The ‘trail’ shoes so common among Basques now have a high probability of being the star footwear for next season in this “world”.

The models wear Salomon



Bella Hadid is clearly one of the big fans of these ‘sneakers’. She has already been seen on several occasions in the ‘street style’ of the ‘celebrities’ in the streets of New York, thus confirming the comfort and versatility of these.

Recently, the model has worn an ‘oversize’ red sweatshirt combined with black ‘leggings’ to match her orange Salomon and long white socks. To this ‘outfit’ she added a shoulder bag also in black and oval glasses to give the final touch to the ‘total look’ so inspired by the nineties.

For its part, Kendall Jenner has been one of the most recent to demonstrate the rise of these shoes. In her appearance on the streets of Los Angeles, she wore a usual ‘sport’ outfit, but the shoes were what stood out the most of the whole ‘outfit’. In her case, the Kardashian sister chose a multicolored model to contrast it with the look of neutral tones.

The models show off their looks with Salomon sneakers. /



IG



Both Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, both models always anticipate all the trends that will come in the coming seasons. On this occasion, they have shown that the Salomon will be the real stars from now on, confirming that these ‘trail’ shoes are among the favorites of all the ‘celebrities’ of the moment.