Barefoot on the red carpet and other unforgettable ‘looks’ by Cameron Diaz for her 50th birthday

She is so free and given to breaking schemes and impositions that she declared that she was 50 years old months before fulfilling them (her birthday is today August 30, but in May she participated in the podcast of goop of his great friend Gwyneth Paltrow and then he already claimed to have them) and retired on his own initiative from the splendor of Hollywood life. Her last movie was annie in 2014, but in 2016 he said goodbye to the cinema. But luckily her career did not end there.

Time passes and things change, but Cameron Diaz remains as irresistibly contradictory as ever. So she later married in 2015 with the musician benji madden and have a daughterRaddixtwo years old) will soon return to the screens with Jamie Foxx from the hand of awful bosses, the Netflix movie.

As happy as we get to see her future red carpet looks, now that the 2000s are so hot, we especially miss the ones she used to give us back then. But what better time than the birthday of the most talkative star to win them back? Here’s a gallery of some of her best red carpet moments from 1997 to 2010, from Cameron’s own favorite outfit (a spectacular Emmanuel Ungaro that he wore at the 2002 Oscars, chosen at the last moment by his stylist gucci-westman and accompanied by a €20 turquoise bracelet) to the super sexy model, with glitter and transparencies that she wore at the Cannes Festival that same year.

On that occasion was accompanied by Leonardo Dicaprioand even he seems to us somewhat eclipsed by his light. But when one is lucky enough to be pretty, blonde and say no whenever she wants, we have no choice but to get used to it. I had it clear since she dazzled me in 2007.

Original article published by Vanity Fair Italy and translated and adapted by Darío Gael Blanco. access the original here.