Bard. When and where to see Iñárritu’s new film

Alejandro González Iñárritu is one of the filmmakers who has been responsible for raising the name of Mexico through different award ceremonies, such as the Golden Globes.

Babel, Birdman or The Revenant have been acclaimed films around the world and have even led to Leonardo DiCaprio to win his first Oscarafter being nominated several times.

Iñárritu’s last feature film was precisely the revenantreleased during 2015, now in 2022, the acclaimed director prepares his return with Bard.

Bard: Iñárritu’s new film

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and starring Daniel Giménez Cacho (Nicotine, Innocent Voices and Hell) Y Griselda Sicilian (The Last Elvis, Educating Nina and Sentimental), Bardo (or false chronicle of a few truths) will narrate the story of a Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns to his country of origin, meeting a completely different Mexico from the one he knew, which leads the character to search for answers to reconcile who is in the present.

The film is attracting the attention of critics and the public, as it will be the first Iñarritu production filmed in Mexico since Loves Dogs premiered in the year 2000.

Where to see Bard?

This tape isand will premiere at the 2022 Venice International Film Festivalwhich will take place from August 31 to September 10, later the film will hit theaters and then on the platform streaming Netflix.

When it premieres Bard?

The film does not yet have an official release date, however, it is expected to arrive at the end of its post-production stage in the fall of this year.

Bardo (or false chronicle of a few truths) is surrounded by mystery, because the only thing that is known, a few days after its first screenings, is its plot, the main characters and two strange photos published through its official Instagram account.

