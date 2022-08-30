Barcelona hopes to close the sale of Aubameyang to Chelsea on Tuesday

Sources acknowledge to ESPN that on Tuesday there will be a meeting between the different parties. Getty Images

Barcelona hopes to close the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea this Tuesday to be able to still try to make a transfer in the last hours of the market, according to different sources confirmed to ESPN.

In this sense, the sources indicate that the Catalan club will also make one last attempt to sign Marcos Alonso, despite the fact that in principle, the two operations would be negotiated separately.

Barça continues to ask for some 20 million euros for Aubameyang while Chelsea has increased its offer to a figure close to 17. Different sources recognize ESPN that on Tuesday there will be a summit between the different parties to try to seal an agreement that satisfies the two clubs.

On the other hand, Barça continues to look for different options to strengthen its sides. Xavi Hernández’s priority was to sign a right-back due to the lack of confidence he has in a Sergiño Dest who has not been called up in the first three days of LaLiga.

However, the Catalan club could finally opt to reinforce the left lane with Marcos Alonso given that the North American international is reluctant to leave the Camp Nou.

In recent weeks, Barça have tested other options for the left-back such as Celta de Vigo’s Javi Galán, but a source admits ESPN that the club has reactivated the option of a Marcos who has the doors of Chelsea open to leave Stamford Bridge for a figure close to five million euros.

The club’s technical managers are not ruling out the arrival of a right-back at the last minute either, but this option has been complicated both by Dest’s refusal to leave the Camp Nou and by the injury of Argentine Juan Foyth. However, the Villarreal winger was the number one target to strengthen the position after Chelsea blocked Cesar Azpilicueta from leaving.

Barça has other alternatives in the bedroom but it will be difficult to execute if they do not convince Dest to sign for another team before the market closes on Thursday.