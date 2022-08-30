Barbie Ferreira Joins Ariana DeBose to Star in ‘House of Spoils’

Barbie Ferreira, actress of “Euphoria”, will be part of the cast of the psychological thriller “House of Spoils” (Prime Video) in which she will star Ariana DeBose. This is her new project after the artist made headlines last week after making it public that she was leaving the famous teen drama for its third season.

“After four years embodying the special and enigmatic character of Kat, I have to say goodbye with teary eyes,” the interpreter wrote on her Instagram profile last Wednesday.

Now, when a large part of her followers were still wondering what the reasons were for her departure from “Euphoria”, it was learned that the directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy opted for Barbie Ferreira to “House of Spoils”.

A suspense film produced by Prime Video and Blumhouse Television that will be the third major film project for Ferreira, after the horror film “Nope” (2022) and the HBO Max movie “Unpregnant” (2020).

His new adventure on the big screen, “House of Spoils”stars the Hispanic Ariana Debose, who won the Oscar for best supporting performance in the last edition of these awards thanks to her role as Anita in the adaptation of the musical “West Side Story” (2021) directed by Steven Spielberg.

In the film, which will begin shooting in the fall, DeBose is set to play an ambitious new chef who opens her first restaurant with great anticipation until the spirit of the restaurant’s previous owner begins to play tricks on her.

However, there are no details yet on the role it will play. barbie ferrerathe rest of the performers who will participate in the film or its release date.

What is known so far is that Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, who already worked together on “Blow the Man Down”, are in charge of directing and writing the script for this film, based on an original idea of ​​their own.

Among the producers of the film are Jason Blum (“Paranormal Activity”) or Lucas Joaquin (“Mayday”), while the executive production will fall to Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold. (With information from EFE)

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER+ 16 OBI-WAN KENOBI or how to play with nostalgia to excite fans

Obi-Wan, you are my only hope! Following the season finale of the Obi-Wan Kennobi series, Lucia Barja and Michael Livia discuss the good, the bad, and the room for improvement in the series starring Ewan McGregor, which includes the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin and his alter ego Darth Vader. What did this premiere mean for the future of the Star Wars universe? Here we leave you the clues.