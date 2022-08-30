At the MTV Video Music Awards Taylor Swift announces the upcoming release of the album ‘Midnights’ and wins the award for best video of the year

On the occasion of the awards ceremony for Mtv Video Music Awardsheld last night, Taylor Swift announced, surprisingly, the release of his next album, ‘Midnights’, next October 21, the artist’s tenth album, the first unreleased after the reissues ‘Taylor’s Version’ of ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’. The new project, as stated by the same Taylor, contains the stories of 13 sleepless nights, one for each track of the disc, which occurred in a scattered way in the life of the singer.

“We are lying – you explain – awake, full of love and fear, in turmoil and tears. We stare at the walls and drink until they answer us. We twist the prisons we have created for ourselves and pray that, right now, we are not about to make a mistake that could turn our lives upside down. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terror and sweet dreams. The floors we walk restlessly on and the demons we face. For all of us who rolled over in bed and decided to leave the lanterns on and went looking – hoping that maybe, when the clock strikes 12… we might meet ourselves ”.

At the MTV Video Music Awards Taylor Swift triumphed by winning three awards for the success of ‘All Too Well (10 Minutes Version) (Taylor’s Version): The Short Film’, not only winning one of the most important awards as Video of the year, but also the recognition of Best Longform Video and Best Direction.