As simple as Keanu Reeves.

More Tales from “The Pharaoh” by Gabriel Hernandez: It is no secret to anyone what is spoken throughout the world of the teacher Keanu Reeves. Master in humility, simplicity and empathy, as he has shown over the years, in which various gestures of a way of being that surprises locals and strangers have been known, considering that to be a Hollywood star, First you have to believe it, even if you haven’t won anything at all yet or your appearances on the big screen are limited to supporting roles.

He has been seen in photographs and videos traveling in the New York subway system, greeting and taking photos with people who come to meet him. He was recently seen at the wedding of a couple who invited him to his party at a hotel in England where he was also staying. Gestures, I insist, that do not correspond to a great movie star who has earned the studios millions of dollars for his leading roles.

My talks with Keanu Reeves

The first time I had a chance to talk to him was on the red carpet for the movie Constantine. The event was held at the Metropolitan Theater, in the historic downtown area of ​​Mexico City, with a host of celebrities and local artists, who wanted to appear in the photo with Mr. Keanu Reeves, and that, of course, he did not deny them. One by one, he attended to the reporters who were there. He came to the place where the cameraman Raúl Rojas and the one who writes to start the conversation were occupying.

The character he played in that production was that of a vigilante, the intermediary between good and evil, a kind of angel who helped find the balance between light and darkness. With regard to the humility that is known to this day, I asked him about the balance that his attitude towards life could represent a balance between the bonfire of the vanities in the Mecca of cinema and the daily life of people.

He looked at me for a few seconds and said that he did not intend to establish anything, only that he had understood that life already had too many complications to make it even more difficult with excesses of any kind. Life is simple and I live it better that way. Without gallant poses, or star or anything like that, he left and I did not see him again until the next time.

For the second time, it was the promotion of the movie John Wick 2, the sequel to a franchise in which a maximum of recovery power is required of its protagonist, that no matter how much care is taken, the passage of time and the accumulation of age, can be a factor that retards the natural physical process in a human being.

He told me that he rarely thinks about age, he knows that it is there and it is true that it is increasingly difficult for him to do action scenes, even though he prepares himself physically and is impeccable in that regard. There are characters that require a maximum of effort and dedication to be able to represent them, but as long as she remains able to do them, she would continue to do them with the greatest possible dignity.

And if that was not enough, Keanu Reeves He is a partner in a motorcycle construction company, a means of transportation that has become popular in the world and that he represents very dignifiedly, since it makes use of parts manufactured in the United States, to support entrepreneurs in his country.

“We could buy the Chinese parts, much cheaper in China, but it would not be fair to lower our quality standards, just to make more profit with our motorcycles,” said Reeves, when I asked him if he asked for his motorcycles to appear in his movies as a way exchange. “If the producers think that my motorcycles can appear in my films, I am delighted, if not, we can continue living with it.”

Many of us have to learn, as long as it can be as simple as Keanu Reeveswho has understood that appearances are as false as a four-dollar bill.

