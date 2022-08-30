Ariana Grande will raise at least $3 million for trans youth

The singer responds to the Anti-Trans legislature.

Ariana Grande has teamed up with Pledge to support transgender youth.

Yesterday, on Transgender Awareness Day, singer Ariana Grande announced her fundraiser for “Protect and defend trans youth” via Instagram. As part of the initiative, people can donate to “support organizations that provide direct services and defend the rights of trans youth”he shared in his caption.

Ariana was inspired to stand in solidarity after noticing the number of anti-trans bills negatively impacting trans youth on a daily basis. “Right now there are hundreds of shameful bills pending in the state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights.”said.

For context, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently announced that any parent, counselor, and doctor who helps trans youth undergo gender reassignment surgery will be prosecuted as part of child abuse. Abbott sent out a formal public statement urging the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to do the same or risk losing their jobs.

As a result of such harsh treatment of trans people in the US, Grande shared that she would match funds up to $1.5 million, making a total fund of $3 million.