Ariana Grande poses without makeup and shows off her natural hair and everyone notices the same thing | Big Bang

The artist Ariana Grande has already shown her generosity by fighting against injustices, in addition to her undoubted talent every time she takes the stage. However, one facet that we were unaware of is her passion for the world of cosmetics, as she recently tried to launch her own beauty brand (‘God Is A Woman Body’) and seems to be doing quite well. In one of those promotional actions to publicize her products, we have been able to discover a new version of Ariana Grande, in which she was more natural and real. Something that has driven her fan club crazy.

Even though we all continue fantasizing about her mythical high and perfect ponytail, now we do it with her skin, which looks bright and without imperfections, as we have been able to discover through her Instagram. The singer, to promote the fact that a range of her brand’s products is already on sale, has published an unpublished photo of the shoot. In it we can see her face without makeupexcept for the lips, which are marked with a gloss, in addition to a casual updo where some curls hang down. An incredible image that has pleasantly surprised her community of followers, who have not been slow to praise and applaud her for being so natural.

However, only the most observant have noticed a detail in the photo or rather, in the face: tabs. They are giants! The singer, even with her eyes closed, boasted of having XXL eyelashes. We do not know if they are real or not, what we do know is that more than one of them would like to wear them like her.

In addition, his most faithful community did not want to miss the opportunity to comment on his hair, since you could visibly see how some fell. curly locks across the face. Something that collides with the image that she always shows, where she is seen with completely straight hair, either loose or collected in a high ponytail or in a low bun. And yes, we don’t know how he does it but he’s always spectacular. Many fans have been surprised to learn of this new image of the artist who have applauded her method curly.

Ariana Grande’s past

Ariana Grande has managed to make a resounding hole on stage. The beginnings of her career were marked by her work as an actress in some of the most renowned musicals in the world: Broadway. But it would not be until several years later that she began to participate in film productions.

However, she has always been very clear that music was her true passion and, since she was 16 years old, she has not stopped fighting to achieve her dream. From her numerous jobs to international tours around the world have been just a small sample of the success that she has enjoyed for some time now.

In fact, Ariana Grande has collaborated with various international artists, given the level of influence and popularity that she has gained in recent years. The artist’s career does not stop, despite the fact that she has also starred in big headlines making mental health problems visible and fighting for the rights of the LGTBI + collective.