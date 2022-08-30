Argentine blood in “House of the Dragon”
Tuesday 30.8.2022
–
Last update – 10:39
In the two episodes broadcast by HBO of “House of the Dragon”, the prostitute Mysaria, who became the lover of Prince Daemon Targaryen, stands out among the myriad of characters. “I’ve been sold as property more times than I care to count. Beginning in a home I no longer remember,” the troubled woman told King Viserys I’s devious brother in the second shipment, following the lie that she was pregnant by a royal bastard and would become his lover’s second wife.
Who is the real person who showed off her slim naked body (56 kilos in 1.73 meters) in the sex scene of the first episode, to reach that dramatic depth in the second? With recognizable Asian features (contribution of her Japanese father), few would suspect that Sonoya Mizuno had an Argentine maternal grandmother, married to a British cultural attache in Japan, where her parents would meet.
Mysaria discovering the deception to which Daemon exposed her, feeling at risk in the confrontation with King Viserys I. Photos: Courtesy HBO
Takeoff
Mizuno is a Japanese-born British actress, model, and ballet dancer who has done her fair share of sci-fi projects such as “Ex Machina” and “Maniac,” and played the lead role of Lily Chan in the sci-fi thriller series fiction “Devs”.
In truth, Sonoya is synonymous with science fiction: It all started when she had her first audition for Alex Garland’s Oscar-winning drama “Ex Machina”; Until then, she toured Europe as a professional ballet dancer, but she always wanted to dedicate herself to acting (she had a part in the 2012 film “Venus in Eros”), so she took the risk and left behind her place in the Scottish Ballet (she had also danced with the Semperoper Ballet in Dresden, Germany; Ballet Ireland and New English Ballet Theatre) when she performed in “Ex Machina” (2015) as Kyoko, an android subordinate to an inventor who is pushing the limits of intelligence artificial. Her background as a dancer was crucial to the physicality of her character, especially in the scene when she disco dances with Oscar Isaac in perfect synchronicity.
Garland met the dancer when she was 26 years old and looking to change course. “I immediately noticed how quickly and accurately she was taking notes, which I suspect is related to her ballet training.” She auditioned as an extra for “Ex Machina,” but when the actress playing robot dancer Kyoko couldn’t get a visa, she Garland called Mizuno, who was then with the Scottish Ballet in Glasgow. She got on a plane for the callback (recasting), he sent a resignation email to the company and turned off his phone without looking back.
Not surprisingly, things began to look up for Sonoya, when her expertise allowed her to play a ballet dancer in “High Strung” (2016); the same year she participated in “Alleycats” and played one of the roommates of Emma Stone’s character in “La La Land”, and was one of the many debutantes who danced at the Prince’s Ball in “Beauty and the Beast”. ”. He looked mesmerizing when he perfectly implemented a beautiful dance routine in one take, in the music video for The Chemical Brothers’ song “Wide Open,” featuring Beck: under the direction of Dom & Nic (joint pseudonym for filmmakers Nic Goffey and Dominic Hawley: where she played a dancer gradually transformed into a three-dimensional lattice.In the same year, she appeared in the music video “Nikes”, a song by Frank Ocean, where she is seen naked on a horse, like a modern Lady Godiva.
Ascent
Mizuno had a breakneck year in 2018 – she was a sinister presence in the post-apocalyptic thriller “The Domestics” and was able to reunite with Alex Garland for another sci-fi project – “Annihilation” – though she did appear briefly as one of Natalie Portman’s students early on. , his real shining moment was during the film’s climax as a humanoid alien who meticulously mimics Portman’s movements. Completing the other side of the spectrum, she proved that she could be funny too, like when she played Common’s crazy ex-girlfriend in “All About Nina” and a really happy bride-to-be (Araminta Lee) in “Crazy Rich Asians.” But it wasn’t until the bizarre sci-fi series “Maniac” that Sonoya really got a chance to explore a complex character: After the lead scientist overseeing an unorthodox pharmaceutical trial dies suddenly, her assistant, determined doctor Azumi Fujita, is willing to do anything to see it through to the end.
In 2020, Mizuno met Garland for the third time, as Lily Chan, a computer engineer investigating her boyfriend’s disappearance at the hands of a mysterious company, in the “Devs” miniseries. This was her first leading role in a major project and after a short and vibrant career as an actress in dramatic comedy. and everything else will surely not be the last. Said co-star Nick Offerman: “Quietly participating in Alex Garland’s dialogue with Sonoya is like going to an art spa. Like, ‘Okay, you’ve done a lot, you’ve had a lot of tough jobs. Now you get your reward.’”
In this series he had the pleasure of working as a family: his sister Miya took the still photo; her daughter, little Amaya Mizuno-André, joined the cast; and Mariya, another of her sisters (who also has acting experience) was Garland’s assistant director. Currently, while enjoying the glory of “House of the Dragon”, she is waiting for the post-production of “Civil War”, a new film written and directed by Alex Garland, where she shares the bill with Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura.
teacher uncle
“My mother’s brother, my uncle, was an actor, quite well known in the West End. He used to come to our house and he and I would do presentations for my family. From there, this love for performance and interpretation grew. I wanted to be an actress when I was a child because I had an uncle who was an actor. I wanted to do everything he did, and he told me to learn to dance first. So I learned to dance.”
Sonoya’s uncle was the renowned Edward Duke: Educated at British private schools Balcombe Place and Stonyhurst College (from where he was expelled), he came to Japan as the son of a British cultural attache (married to an Argentine), and took the opportunity to study Kabuki theater , which became his biggest influence (hence surely the advice to his niece about dancing before acting).
She was seen in works such as “Why Not Stay for Breakfast?”, “Peg of My Heart”, and “Filomena Marturano” (directed by Franco Zeffirelli). In 1980, the Society of West End Theater voted Edward Duke for an Olivier Award (the British Tony) as “Most Promising Newcomer” for his conception and one-man adaptation of PG Wodehouse’s “Jeeves Takes Charge”. This play premiered at the Fortune Theater in London in September 1980 and was later shown in Canada, Australia and Taiwan. In the United States, his show ran in Cleveland, San Francisco, Washington, DC, and had two seasons in New York, where it was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. His proudest moment came when he was invited to perform the play privately for Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother, who was an avid Wodehouse fan.
At that time, while arriving at the cinema in “The French Lieutenant’s Woman”, by Karel Reisz, and being in the glory, he contracted HIV: he referred to it as his “fearsome inconvenience”. He passed away in January 1994, officially from cancer, months before his 41st birthday.
dance to problems
Born in Tokyo on July 1, 1986, Sonoya was the youngest of six children (the others being Saya, Jinya, Mariya, Miya, and Tomoya). Her parents, a Japanese art director named Hajime Mizuno and an Argentine-British mother (she has not revealed the name publicly), met in Japan during the 1970s when her mother was accompanying her father as a diplomat. They separated when she was two years old, at which point her mother moved Sonoya and her siblings to rural Somerset, England. When her mother passed away 11 years after her, her older brothers took over to take care of her. Mizuno, then a preteen, turned to ballet; soon after, she was recommended to the prestigious London school. “The Ballet School is a strange and incredible place,” she said, comparing the institution to a mix of Hogwarts and the military. “But it pisses you off, they tell you everything bad about you, they always compare you to other girls, and you’re like 13 years old, with pink socks and jerseys.”
She started professional modeling at the age of 20 with Profile Models in London and has modeled for Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton (yes, she did some dancing ads). During 2014, she appeared in Arthur Pita’s dance theater production “The World’s Greatest Show” at Greenwich Dance and Royal Opera House. She is connected with United Agents (the writers and talent agency). Her agent Kat Gosling provides her with modeling and acting projects.
You currently do not have any social media accounts; she says she loves watching movies sitting on the couch with her cat on her lap, as well as the news and the sitcom “Schitt’s Creek”. Her favorite cinemas are The Prince Charles Cinema in London and The Arclight in Hollywood. She likes Apple products and sports cars. The mysteries are likely to narrow as the series garners more attention on screens around the world.