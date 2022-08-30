Apple delays the release of the new Will Smith movie until 2023

The slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock in the middle of this year’s Oscar ceremony continues to have consequences over time. The last project of the actor who had not been heard from since the attack happened finally it’s not going to hit theaters in 2022 eitheras originally planned.

As Variety reports, Emancipation, the new film by Will Smith with director Antoine Fuqua, was called to be the great bet of Apple TV + for the Oscars this year. They planned its premiere in the fall of 2022 to get to the awards season. However, Smith’s smack has made network executives consider not releasing it this year.

VIDEO The tense moment of the slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars

According to several internal sources of the study, although Apple has not yet commented on the change of dates, it is an “unspoken truth” and The film is not expected to hit the streaming platform until 2023.despite the fact that the same sources assure that there are still conversations between Apple executives and the producers of the tape.

The streaming chain had bet on Will Smith to repeat the success of this year at the Oscars that he had thanks to CODA. Emancipation had all the ingredients to become an Academy Award-winning film.. In fact, it was rumored in Hollywood circles that it was a sure win for Smith in the Best Actor category.

However, this entire panorama has taken a 180º turn after the actor slapped the presenter of the Oscar ceremony this year in full direct. Since it happened in February, there have been many projects that have been falling from the actor’s agenda, be it documentaries for Disney+ or movies for Netflix.

In fact, the fourth installment of Two Rebel Policemen, one of Smith’s big bets with a great international projection, has also been put on hold hoping that the actor’s reputation is not in such low hours.