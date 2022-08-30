Ana de Armas versus Catherine Deneuve, two times of stars in Venice

Alicia Garcia de Francisco

Venice (Italy), Aug 30 (EFE).- Starting this Wednesday, the Venetian Lido will become a great parade of stars that will fill the red carpet of the Venice Festival with glamor, which will be attended by Timothée Chalamet, Penélope Cruz, Ana de Armas, Harry Styles, Cate Blanchett or one of the great movie divas, Catherine Deneuve.

There will be eleven days in which all eyes will be focused on this island from which majestic Venice can be seen in the distance and in which Thomas Mann set his “Death in Venice”.

That elegance of the early 20th century has been exchanged for the glamor and brilliance of movie stars, who parade exactly one kilometer from the Grand Hotel des Bains, surrounded by mansions as charming as they are decadent.

The first to do so will be Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, stars of “White Noise”, by Noah Baumbach, the film that will open a 79th edition that also marks the 90th anniversary of the world’s oldest film festival.

A first day in which they will share the limelight with Catherine Deneuve, who will receive the Golden Lion of honor for a career full of successes that have made her “a symbol of French cinema, an eternal diva and a true icon” of cinema, in words of the director of the festival, Alberto Barbera.

Deneuve will add a touch of classic elegance to an edition that will see many of today’s movie stars, such as Chalamet, one of the young actors most appreciated by critics and audiences.

Chalamet has again put himself under the orders of the Italian director Luca Guadagnino (with whom he worked on “Call Me by Your Name”) to star in a story of love and cannibalism, which is one of the most anticipated films of this Mostra, ” Bones and All”.

Although without a doubt the film that has aroused the most expectation is “Blonde”, the film adaptation of the book that a great writer, Joyce Carol Oates, dedicated to a great star, Marilyn Monroe.

If everything that talks about Marilyn already arouses great interest, this project, which has taken several years to materialize, was born with controversy included. And it is that the Hispanic-Cuban actress Ana de Armas was chosen to play the star, whose accent has been criticized by the most purists. So much so that one of the producers of the tape, Brad Pitt, had to come out publicly in defense of her good work.

“Blonde” and Ana de Armas will arrive in the final stretch of the festival, on Thursday the 8th, three days after another of the titles that has aroused the most attention, “Don’t Worry Darling”, and whose red carpet also promises to be the most followed.

It is the second job as director of the actress Olivia Wilde after “Super Nerds” (“Booksmart”, 2019). From the beginning it was an attractive film, as it brought together Harry Styles, a former One Direction singer who received very good reviews for his participation in “Dunkirk” (“Dunkirk”, 2017), and Florence Pugh, one of the actresses with the most projection from the actuality.

But during filming, the director and her leading lady began a relationship, which added interest to the project. And the red carpet in Venice could be the couple’s public baptism, as it was in previous years in the cases of George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin, or Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in their second stage.

Another of the great stars of this year is the Spanish Penélope Cruz, who will also be present twice and who arrives after winning the Volpi Cup for best actress in the last edition of the Mostra for “Parallel Mothers”, by Pedro Almodóvar.

Cruz will present in competition “L”Immensità”, by the Italian Emanuele Crialese, and in the Horizontes section -the second most important of the festival-, the directorial debut of actor Juan Diego Botto, “En los margines”.

The presence of the actress from Madrid always gives a lot of play on the red carpets of festivals, although this time she will not be accompanied by her husband, Javier Bardem, who has not confirmed his attendance despite starring in a short film, “Look at me”, along with humorist Chris Rock and under the direction of Sally Potter.

Who will be present at the Lido is the Australian Cate Blanchett, who in “TAR”, by Todd Field, gets into the skin of an orchestra conductor.

Isabelle Huppert will present “La Syndicaliste”; Monica Belluci, “Siccitá”; Sigourney Weaver, “Master Gardener”; Tilda Swinton, “The Eternal Daughter”, and Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins, “The Son”, the new Florian Zeller.

You can also see Cassey Affleck and Zooey Deschanel, who will present “Dreaming Wild”; and Rachel Brosnahan, Willem Dafoe, and Christopher Waltz, stars of the western “Dead for a Dollar”, whose director, Walter Hill, will be honored.

Brendan Fraser, transformed into a 600-pound professor in “The Whale”; Ricardo Darín, as prosecutor Julio Strassera in “Argentina, 1985”; Collin Farrell, in “The Bansheens of Inisherin”; Alejandro González Iñárritu, with “Bardo”, or the always controversial Oliver Stone, with a documentary on climate change and nuclear energy, are other expected stars at the Lido.

(c) EFE Agency