Ana Blanco leaves the news and without her we women lose more than you think

We don’t headline “adult women lose…” because with the march of Anne White, as the presenter of RTVE’s Newscast 1 at noon, we all lose. Those from 60 onwards because they see in the 61 year old communicator a reference of respected and valued woman to continue doing her job with (and not in spite of) her age. And it is that the years should matter little (if the faculties are fully preserved) when it comes to knowing how to communicate well, being up-to-date, having tables and having the ability to react quickly. Four things that occur to us should have a colleague dedicated to news. Because it is not just about a nice face reading a script, the presenters of a newscast intervene in the writing, editing, meeting of topics…

But they also lose those of 50, those of 40, those of 30… all of them, because even though the presenter has said that she leaves it of her own free will and that from RTVE it is ensured that they continue at home and that “it is preparing an informative program linked to current affairs” the truth is that The only mature face that a newscast presented is gone. Feminine, because there are many mature masculine faces.

Mature man-young woman: the majority tandem of the small screen

Among men over 60 who continue to present news in the different national channels, we find: Matas Prats (69 years old); Pedro Piqueras (67 years old); David Cantero (61 years old); José Ribagorda (61 years old), and on the limit Vicente Valls (59 years old).

On the women’s grid, over 60 years old and presenting news (and not including Ana Blanco): none. The closest would be Sandra Golpe (47 years old) and Lara Siscar or Mónica Carrillo (both 45 years old).

In the image, Manu Sánchez, together with Marina Monzán and Noor Ben Yessef, are in charge of ‘Noticias de la Mañana’ on Antena 3. In the case of private television, the age difference between male and female presenters is more striking.Image from the Antena 3 website.

It is not television, nor the news, the only scenario in which this occurs. It is also in the entire audiovisual sector: actresses, both film and theater, regularly complain that after approximately 40 they are only given roles “as grandmothers or witches” (Meryl Streep’s phrase).

According to Laura Rosillo, a Master’s in Human Resources and a super-expert on the subject of ageism and senior talentwhich we were lucky enough to have at the II TELVA Energy and Happiness Congress, it is “particularly painful that this happens in the case of journalists, when it is precisely the experience one of the things that should prevail“. For this expert there are exceptions, “such as the case of Rosa Calaf or some of the historical correspondents”, but in general, she assures, “there are many scenarios in the media, the cinema, and the image in general where appearance over experience”. Even so, Rosillo points out as positive the fact that Ana Blanco’s need has also been heard “if she needed a change, it is also very good that women are allowed to do other things and we are given new responsibilities at the head, for example, of a current reflection program”. What is incontestable, and in this the expert supports the analysis that we have made, is that the mature masculine experience wins by a landslide over the female at the time of opening newscasts.

The consumers of the future are mature, increasingly

For Laura Rosillo, this trend, however, is beginning to reverse. “Those over 50 are the largest group of consumers, companies (also the media) are realizing this, and although slowly the demographic revolution(those over 50 years of age are twice as many as young people), they are making this nuance”.

Who do you imagine watching the noon news on La 1, a 30-year-old or a mature woman? In the case of women, their longevity and decision-making power is even more significant. “In Spain the average age is 86 yearsbut in the case of women is 83 years old and for men it is 79“. Adult women, for pure statistics: we will watch more TV news, we will buy more things, more houses, more cars, more clothes… and maybe, we will also present more TV news sometime.

