Amber Heard’s sister very hard against Johnny Depp for his reappearance

Johnny Depp reappeared in public during the delivery of the MTV Awards and the family of Amber Heard I know showed indignant on social networks.

Whitney Heard (who sometimes uses her husband’s surname, Henriquez) demolished the music chain for having used the figure of the actor during the ceremony.

What Amber Heard’s Sister Said About Johnny Depp’s Comeback

In an Instagram story, Amber Heard’s younger sister railed against the sign for having made Depp show himself in public again.

Amber Heard’s sister left a lapidary message on the networks after the public reappearance of Johnny Depp at the MTV awards (Photo: Instagram/whiteheard).

“MTV you are disgusting and desperate. I hope that none of the people who made this announcement have daughters, “she launched, along with several hashtags, one of which mentioned the phrase” I support Amber Heard “.

Depp’s appearance at the gala took place more than two months after he came out benefited in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actress must pay the actor something more than 10 million dollars.

How was the reappearance of Johnny Depp at the MTV awards

The figure of Johnny Depp appeared on stage and saw himself in a hologram that was reflected within the figure of the astronaut that represents the symbol of the signal and that, in turn, is the shape of the statuette that MTV delivers.

Johnny Depp shared his comeback at the MTV Awards through his networks (Photo: Instagram/johnnydepp).

As the camera zoomed in on Depp’s face, the actor said a few words, something not happened from the media trial against Amber Heard.

“I just want you to know that I am available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, whatever they need. Whatever. You know what? i needed the job”, he assured.

What Amber Heard’s sister said about the ruling that benefited Johnny Depp

After the beneficial ruling for Johnny Depp, Whitney Heard made a post in support of her sister. The young woman told that she felt “very honored” of having witnessed her sister and launched a harsh reflection on Justice and what, according to her, happened.

I’d do it a million times over because i know what i saw and because the truth will always be on your side. I am very sorry that it was not reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who is with you. Always by your side, ”she closed.

Amber Heard and Whitney Henriquez are very close as sisters. (Photo: Instagram/@amberheard)

During the trial, the sister of the protagonist of Aquaman testified about what became known as “the ladder incident.” During one of the hearings, she said that Depp assaulted Amber repeatedly over the four years in which they had a relationship and detailed one of the violent fights they both had.

The woman said that in the discussion she witnessed the two said obscenities, that Depp went up the stairs and that, on that journey, he crossed paths with her and hit her. “Don’t hit my fucking sister,” Heard yelled at him.

“Johnny already had grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and repeatedly hit her in the face with the other one while I was there.”

A security guard ran up the stairs, separated the couple and Heard’s sister managed to take the actress to the apartment. Depp, according to the witness’s account, shouted: “I hate you! I hate them both! Damn idiots! Damn bitches!”