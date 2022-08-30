Amber Heard’s sister harshly criticizes Johnny Depp’s appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs gala

This Sunday, August 28, Johnny Depp performed his first public appearance after her famous libel trial against Amber Heard. He did it during the gala of the MTV Video Music Awards 2022, disguised as the iconic astronaut known as Moonman, emblem of the television channel. The sister of his ex-wife, Whitney Heard, has not hesitated to show her discomfort with said appearance through social networks.

“MTV you are disgusting and you are clearly desperate. I really hope that none of the people who have made this decision have daughters.”. In addition, the sister of the protagonist of ‘Aquaman’, accompanied the message with the hashtag #DMVAs, referring to domestic violence.

The former couple formed by Depp and Heard has not ceased to speak since the resolution of the trial. Finally, the popular jury ended up issuing a sentence in the case in favor of the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, condemning the actress to pay more than 10 million dollars to her former husband.

Was it a montage?

In the last hours, Several attendees at the MTV Awards have confirmed through social networks that Depp’s appearance was not even a hologram. They assure that it was a montage, since said participation was not shown at any time to the attending public.

Fans who attended the VMAs said that Johnny Depp’s stunt wasn’t even shown to the audience, it was prerecorded and the applause was edited in. pic.twitter.com/fvYSoZXxZ1 ? lilian (@liliandaisies) August 29, 2022

Therefore, the scene would have been recorded previously and broadcast directly during the gala. This could be assumed since we knew that the actor was not physically there. However, the controversy comes with the applause heard in the broadcast during that moment.

According to these users on Twitter, the applause would have been put in post production, since they assure that nobody applauded during Depp’s appearance. This is because, as mentioned above, absolutely nothing could have been appreciated about the actor’s intervention from the set itself where the ceremony was taking place.