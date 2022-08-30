All3Media’s The English to premiere at Mipcom

With the presence of the protagonists Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, and the writer and director Hugo Blick, the premiere will take place on Sunday, October 16 at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes.

RX France (formerly Reed Midem) and All3Media International today announced a special red carpet screening of the highly anticipated western English at Mipcom Cannes (October 17-20) attended by stars Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer, and writer/director Hugo Blick.

Presented as the backdrop to this year’s market on Sunday 16 October, the screening will take place at 18:00 (CET) in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes and will be followed by a question and answer session with the assistant talents.

The 38th edition of Mipcom Cannes (October 17-20, 2022) will bring together more than 10,000 high-profile international TV producers, buyers, curators and creatives from the industry’s leading studios and platforms around the world. More than 250 exhibiting studios and distributors from 45 countries are confirmed for the annual International Marketplace for Entertainment and Co-Production Content.

Written and directed by award-winning Hugo Blick (The Honorable Woman, Black Earth Rising, The Shadow Line)and produced by the acclaimed production company Drama Republic (Doctor Foster, Us, The Honorable Woman), a Mediawan company, English takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable about race, love and power. An English aristocrat, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt) and Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) team up in 1890s central America to traverse a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

Both have a clear sense of their destiny but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to the core, physically and psychologically. But as they overcome each obstacle, they get closer to their final destination, the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined story will be truly understood. , and they will come face to face with the future they have to live.

English is produced by Drama Republic Ltd and Eight Rooks Ltd for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, in association with All3Media International, who are also distributors of the six-part series. .

The cast is headed by Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place, Sicario) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Marvel’s ECHO) and also includes Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honorable Woman), Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman), Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings, Trying), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches, Victoria), Toby Jones, (Marvelous, Detectorists), Ciaran Hinds (The Terror, The Woman in Black).