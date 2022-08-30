all new secret map changes from update 21.50; Is the final event coming?

There is a question that I understand that many people who do not know everything that happens behind each game will ask themselves every time they see that I do one of these articles: Ramón, why the hell are you so obsessed with the secret changes that come to the map of Fortnite with every update? Very simple: they allow us to understand how the narrative of a chapter is progressing and, more importantly, whether a Season will end with a final event or not.

Precisely, the latter is what I have come to do here; to tell you about all the modifications that the island of Fortnite thanks to the arrival of its new update 21.50. Next, I leave you with all the changes that the leaker known as Guille_GAG on Twitter so you can have the information at hand.

Right now, the roots of the tree of reality have corrupted up to four different areas of the map ❗️

❗️ Some visual effects have appeared on the roots that indicate that these would be extracting energy from these places to give it to the tree ❗️

If you approach the latter, you will see how the energy flows through its trunk

It has appeared a little smaller reality tree on the starting island ✅

✅ Secondly, A large rainbow has also appeared in the sky indicating the future arrival of the Magisterial Pride event of this year 2022

It’s still too early to take for granted that Season 3 of Fortnite will have a final event as such, but what it does look like is that the reality tree will have something to do with the beginning of Season 4. Therefore, I will keep you posted on any news that comes to light about it in the coming days.