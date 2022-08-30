Alexandra Daddario in Bikini Stuns While Sunbathing by the Lake – Inquisitr





she’s dazzling in a bathing suit as she soaks up the sun by a lake. The 36-year-old actress made headlines in the summer of 2022 for revealing her figure in a skimpy bikini for Aerie on Instagram, alongside stars like gymnast Aly Raisman and singer Daddario, now at the helm of the popular clothing brand. One photo showed the HBO actress lying on her front and on a wooden platform by the lake.

Busty in a mint green bikini, Alexandra sizzled with her toned figure on show, also showing off her signature porcelain skin.

Read on for more photos and don’t forget to check out these 30 celebrity swimwear highlights to prepare you also for the summer.

the curves of Baywatch They may have attracted male fans, but Daddario is all about female empowerment.

“I want to empower women and girls by allowing them to take control of their health, their education and when they start a family. By providing support systems that allow women to continue their education and receive the health care they need, they will be less dependent on men and they will be able to have a greater impact in their communities,” he told Olivela.

The true detective star continued, “We cannot function as a society without looking at the weaknesses within it and breaking the cycles of oppression and social standards that hold us back. As the world changes, we have to evolve with it, and we have to encourage those who surround us in order to evolve. We have to show and practice compassion.”

This year, Alexandra married producer Andrew Form, also surprising fans with a vintage, 1950s-style wedding dress. Announcing their engagement in December 2021, the blue-eyed beauty wrote:

“Absolutely the most wonderful man, you handle foolishness, loss, life, hardship, people, with grace and compassion. You are a caring, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive father.

He added: “You’ “I have taken the worst moments of my life and put them to rest, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more united.”

The pandemic has brought Daddario to Hawaii to film The White Lotus despite restrictions. Speaking to Byrdie about staying calm in the midst of a hectic lifestyle, the Alo Yoga ambassador revealed:

“I’ve tried to get into meditation more. I’ve also focused on connecting with people. It’s about keeping people who don’t serve you out of your life and refocusing those around you. I also do a lot of yoga now that yoga is open. And I have a wonderful partner who has helped me through this journey of reopening. I feel so lucky to have someone to go through this with.”



