Alexa Bliss gives her prediction for the Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre match at WWE Clash at the Castle

This coming Saturday, September 3, WWE will celebrate its Premium Live Event Clash at the Castle from Cardiff, Wales, and as part of the promotion of the event, Alexa BlissRAW superstar has answered several related questions. According to the former women’s champion, we can expect a big show. These were his statements.

What can the WWE Universe expect for Clash at the Castle?

“Lots of fun, strong action and a great card. There are a lot of good stories going into Clash at the Castle right now, especially with our new creative direction. It should be fun.”

Your prediction for the match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship

“I am very excited to see the fight. I have always been a great Drew fan. It’s a dominant force, clearly. I think he can definitely beat Roman Reigns, and what better place to do it than in Cardiff? I think it’s going to be an interesting battle.”

His favorite places to visit with WWE

I like to travel to places where there are Disney places. Mike Rome and I have been able to visit quite a few Disneys because we’ve had events in Shanghai, Paris and Tokyo, and it’s been a lot of fun. My favorite place to visit is Australia. Even though it’s a really long trip, I really like Australia. It’s pretty and the food is always really good.”

Logan Paul and what celebrities could be his friends or rivals

“I think they must have a great personality. We have already had something with Cardi B, but I think he would be a very good WWE superstar. “

Top 5 Favorite Disney Movies

“Easy. Goofy and Son, Toy Story, Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo, and right now I love Charm.”

