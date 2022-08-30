After the farewell to Euphoria, Barbie Ferreira will star in the thriller House of Spoils

Barbia Ferreira has already found a new engagement. After announcing in recent days its essence from the third season of Euphoria (the popular tv series with Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Damie And Jacob Elordi that had led her to success in the role of Kat Hernandez), the actress immediately got to work on her future by entering the cast from Houe of Spoilsa psychological thriller that will arrive in the coming months in streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Shooting for the film will kick off in the fall and the film will star Ariana DeBosetoday most famous for the character of Anita in the new West Side Story by director Steven Spielberg, which among other things earned her the Oscar.

House of Spoils will tell the story of an ambitious chef (DeBose) struggling with the opening of her first restaurant, located inside a remote and desolate estate where the ghost of the former owner of the farm hovers, intent on sabotaging the woman by nipping on the his dream of managing his own place was born.

A decidedly gripping thriller, where Ferreira she will play a sous chef who works alongside Ariana, with whom she will face the evil presence that lives on the estate. After stepping into the shoes of the restless Kat di Euphoria, Barbie drastically changes course by throwing himself into the world of the paranormal thanks to this film that promises to be adrenaline, whose release date, however, has not yet been revealed.