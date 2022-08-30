A youtuber has transformed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 into a Windows Phone and the result could not be better

That the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the most advanced and versatile terminals that can be found on the market today is no secret. In fact, you can get a lot out of a folding mobile if you are clear about everything it can do. And at first glance and with the information available about this device, it should no longer be able to surprise us. And we couldn’t be more wrong.

As reported in Gizmochina, a youtuber has achieved transform your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 into a phone in the purest Windows Phone style. This transformation is only aesthetic, since the phone is still an Android terminal from head to toe. The result is, to say the least, very striking.

Two Windows desktops on the same Android

This YouTuber, a technology enthusiast named Mark Spurrel, used a combination of two Android launchers and Bixby routines to achieve your goal. Just in case it was necessary to mention it, Bixby is the virtual assistant that is included in the phones of the Korean brand. And, in addition, you can get a lot of juice out of it with the right voice commands.

In the video, which you can see under these lines, you can see the complete transformation process. It’s amazing how Spurrel manages to go from the base UI to two different layouts: a Windows 10-like desktop with the screen unfolded, and a Windows Phone-esque layout when the screen is folded.

The desktop with the screen unfolded is really impressive. It shows us shortcuts, widgets, and even a Start menu. There’s even a full settings panel, and one for notifications. However, Spurrel points out that this transformation it’s not perfect, far from it; the terminal constantly alternates between one launcher and another.

However, we are faced with a customization that may involve a good starting point to take full advantage of the capabilities of a Samsung Galaxy Fold Z 4, as it opens the door to a whole world for fans of the most extreme customization.