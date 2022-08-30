A WWE NXT UK talent was fired while still recovering from an injury

WWE announced two weeks ago the next release of NXT Europe, a kind of reconversion of the NXT UK brand that will seek to expand the scope of the company’s development territory on European soil. However, the news was accompanied by a wave of layoffs that affected a good part of the British brand’s roster.

Among those affected was Flash Morgan Webster, who had been sidelined from NXT UK programming since last year due to injury. Webster was working on a short-term contract extension, although the company wanted to keep him in their ranks.

Finally, Just a few months ago, both parties reached an agreement for the fighter to re-sign. However, the announcement of NXT Europe and the cessation of activity of the British WWE brand put an end to everything, and Webster ended up on the fired list.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select has revealed new information about the fighter’s particular case, noting that he was still injured at the time of his release from WWE.

In this sense, the media reports that Webster signed an agreement with NXT UK in 2018, which was later updated to an agreement with NXT in 2019, which was extended for three years. The deal eventually expired, and Webster agreed to work on a short contract extension this summer..

However, the wrestler re-signed with WWE NXT earlier this year after going through two contracts with pay raises. The medium adds that Webster signed on to ensure he would be taken care of during the recovery process from his injurysomething that finally did not happen.

Due to this injury, Webster has been out of the ring since last year, and has not wrestled since the October 2021 NXT UK tapings. Furthermore, Fightful adds that although Webster’s surgeon cleared Webster shortly before his departure, his physical therapist had not, so he was not close to being able to return to the ring. In any case, it is a curious case, because it should be remembered that, in the past, WWE had avoided releasing injured talent.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.