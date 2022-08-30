A gang of drug traffickers forces to stop the filming of ‘Lady in the Lake’, the first series of Natalie Portman

ANDn occasions, productions are forced to stop filming for reasons related to their cast or their director, but what happened with ‘Lady in the Lake’ is more like the plot of a Hollywood series or movie. Natalie Portman’s first series has had an unexpected enemy: a drug gang.

Since the beginning of her career, Portman has always been associated with the big screen. After almost 30 years active, the actress hoped to give a new impetus to his career with his first leading role in a series. However, according to The Baltimore Banner, she will not have good memories of her television debut with ‘Lady in the Lake’.

As reported by the aforementioned medium, the filming team has been in Baltimore (United States) for several weeks working on the fiction, produced by Apple TV. But a few days ago, a group of people came over to talk to them. It was, it seems, a gang of drug traffickers in the area who intend to extort money from them or, otherwise, stop the shooting.

Apparently, this group of drug traffickers wanted $50,000 or leave the location. If they don’t meet their requirements, they warned the team to come back with weapons and not hesitate to shoot one of them, according to The Baltimore Banner. After refusing to give them any amount of money, ‘Lady in the Lake’ freeze your recordings and tries to resolve the situation in order to continue filming.

What is ‘Lady in the Lake’ about?

The fiction, whose scheduled release date is 2023, is set in Baltimore during the 1960s. In fiction, a mother of a family tries to turn her life around after a murder occurs. Thus, Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman) becomes an investigative journalist and on his way he meets Cleo Sherwood (Moses Ingram), a woman committed to the rights of the black community.