A follower of Billie Eilish sells an airbag of the artist for more than 10,000 euros | Big Bang

Many times fans do things for their favorite artists that we can call crazy. However, there are people who take advantage of the fact that these followers would do anything for their idols, bordering on disbelief. That’s what happened to billie eilishwho unknowingly has been involved in a somewhat strange sale.

The madness has reached the point that an attendee at one of the artist’s concerts has sold online a plastic bag with air by Billie Eilish. Yes, as you read. In addition, to avoid leaks, she does it hermetically. She has posted it on a Singapore buy and sell page called Carousell with a figure that is outrageous.

How much do you think an artist air bag could sell for? Well, nothing more and nothing less than 15,000 Singapore dollars. Translated into euros they are 10,782. An atrocity! To attach his “veracity”, the seller attached photographs of the concert that Billie Eilish performed in that country on August 21.

“I stood up front and managed to fill the bag with air when she screamed at the top of her lungs during the concert! For those who missed the concert, you can purchase this! Very rare air!”wrote in the description of the sale.

A real madness that has gone viral on social networks and that shows how there are people who try to take advantage of the fanaticism of others bordering on the absurd. However, this publication is no longer on the page buying and selling. We do not know if it is due because he has not found a buyer or, on the contrary, he has managed to award the object to someone.