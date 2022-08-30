A fan ‘hunts’ ‘Star Wars’ actor Joel Edgerton at Ibiza airport

An Italian tourist who was on vacation with his family in Ibiza and, furthermore, declares himself a fan of starwarshas been lucky enough to meet and be photographed with one of the protagonists of the saga, the Australian actor Edgerton, Joel at Ibiza airport.

Edgerton is one of the fashionable actors of the moment since he not only stars in one of the most anticipated premieres of this 2022, thirteen livesunder the direction of Ron Howard and accompanied by Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell, but it is one of the most popular faces of the saga starwars, where has Owen Lars been at Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. And his link to Star Wars does not end there, since she also has a leading role in the recent television miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi beside Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

The 48-year-old Australian actor, director and screenwriter has starred in The Secret Life of Us in TV. He has also been Tom Buchanan in the film The Great Gatsby Along with Leonardo DiCaprio, to mention just two of the roles of his long professional career.

He made his directorial debut with The gifta disturbing thriller that gave a lot to talk about at the time, where he himself played a leading role alongside Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall.

Your partner is currently Christine CenteneraVogue Australia’s chief fashion director and sought-after stylist.