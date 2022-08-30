7 reasons why JLo and Ben Affleck’s marriage may or may not work

Challenges facing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in their marriage

They are both over 50 years old. and the love they have for each other has matured along with them. It was surprising to everyone that Ben and Jennifer decided to “separate” a few days after the untimely wedding they had in Las Vegas, but only they know the terms in which the love they have for each other and the moment of their lives in which they find themselves led them to make the decision not to always share the same the ceiling. If it works for them, that’s all that matters. But if this situation complicates their bond, then the terms would have to be rethought. The same way, the pace of events seems to have affected Ben physically so from now on it will be necessary to take into consideration essential aspects such as health and rest.

Ben Affleck couldn’t stand the emotion during a romantic dinner with Jennifer Lopez at ‘La girafe’, at the Place du Trocadéro.

(/Best Image/The Grosby Group)



They are parents and come from several previous sentimental relationships, including his previous commitment. Along with the passage of time and the way in which it transformed the feeling that unites them, we must also take into account the both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have lived other couple relationships that they have come to an end due to different circumstances and, above all, that they are both parents, which puts them on the same plane as people with a broader and deeper emotional development and distances them from the first version of themselves that they fell in love and that originally didn’t make it to the altar. Being clear about everything you have experienced to get to this moment and accepting it can play in your favor. Idealizing their union for the sake of union alone would put them at risk of losing that perspective.

Media harassment and the level of publicity her first engagement received contributed to their relationship (which was among the first to receive a nickname, bennifer) failed two decades ago but, at the same time, they were a great lesson that should prevent a repeat of the same experience. Now they will have to intelligently show that they are in control of the situation and they will have to have the tools so that, as he said Jennifer Lopez by failing to leak a video of their wedding, they can decide how much of their privacy to share and through what medium; but also that, when this gets out of hand, they know that only they own their narrative as a couple.