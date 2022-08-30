50 years later, the woman who was key to Watergate is vindicated

Large white chrysanthemums on a background of palm leaves shaped a phrase that should never have been forgotten: “Martha was right”. As an epitaph, that message from an anonymous sender was read in the cemetery of his native Pine Bluff (Arkansas) on June 3, 1976, where Martha Mitchell She would be buried at the age of 57 after suffering from bone marrow cancer.

Martha Mitchell was definitely the real deep throat of the Watergate casealthough it does not appear in the great films that tell about that scandal.

the then wife of John Mitchell, US Attorney General During Richard Nixon’s first term, after his arrival in Washington, he became a celebrity, but above all someone who was not willing to assume the role of all women politicians, such as that of the pretty female, with eternal smile and to the nines, conversing with his “equals” in a small room well away from the dome of power made up of men.

“A politician’s wife is not a normal person who can do or say what she wants, but I say what I want.” With a mischievous laugh, Martha would launch this declaration of intent in a television interview, dressed in pink and wearing an elaborate chignon in the style of the early 1970s.

It is that, as Martha herself pointed out scathingly in another of her many interviews, women in general were not allowed to express their opinions. “Is it democracy if people can’t say what they think, tell the truth?” She inquired with a certain defiance.

Poster for the Netflix documentary ‘The Martha Mitchell Effect’.



They tried to silence Martha Mitchell, or rather they wanted to deactivate her. She was subjected to what is known as “gaslighting” (gaslight violence)a psychological abuse through which the abuser convinces his victim that he imagines things, manipulates his memory, disqualifies him, disarms him little by little to the point of making him doubt his mental stability.

In Martha Mitchell’s case, the abuser in question was a triad of her spouse, President Nixon and Chief of Staff Bob Haldeman.

On the 50th anniversary of Watergate, two productions bring Martha Mitchell to the present. One of them is the series Gaslit (Starz), created by Robbie Pickering with a huge Julia Roberts playing Martha, and Sean Penn playing John Mitchell. The other production is the exhaustive documentary The Martha Mitchell Effect (Netflix), directed by Debra McClutchy Y Anne Alvergue.

Both the fiction with its seven chapters and the documentary not only claim the importance of Martha Mitchell as a key figure in uncovering this rotten pot that set precedents in American politics, but also put the spotlight on the case of a woman victim of gas lighting before the eyes of an entire country.

“Martha never lies”

Poster for the Starz series ‘Gaslit’.



At the beginning of the 1970s, the United States was a limelight with many open fronts: the Vietnam War, the protests in favor of the civil rights of Afro-descendants, as well as feminism roaring at the top of its lungs with Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm and Bella Abzug in the lead.

The staunch Republican, conservative, defender of President Nixon, who had little sympathy with the feminist movements and the “rioters” hippiescuriously it fell well in the thickness of the populationfor his folksy ways, for establishing close ties of communication with the media (something that contrasted with the secrecy of the Administration on duty).

In a short time, he became a celebrity who liked to walk through the different television programs (it did not matter which ones), and in the unofficial government and Republican Party spokesman.

Martha’s ears were ready to catch any political move that was then filtered by herself via telephone to the different media. The headlines of the time attest to this: “Martha Never Lies”, “The First Lady of the Cabinet”, “The Voice of the Americans”, “Martha Mitchell, the Talkative”. In the soirees and meetings where the men who were involved in politics coincided with Martha, she began to speak in a low voice, to be more alert, to take care of the topics of conversation. However, the southerner always managed to gather information.

Over time they would increase in unison their credibility before the citizens and their being perceived by the men of the government as a threat. When he told reporter Helen Thomas (a White House correspondent for the UPI news agency) aboard Air Force One, as well as the other reporters present, that the Vietnam War sucked, something akin to a micro-cataclysm ensued. .

both in Gaslit like in The Martha Mitchell Effect this constitutes a significant turning point; who would earn the alias “The Mouth of the South” was no longer allowed to board Air Force One.

In public, John Mitchell would call his wife’s verbal incontinence “an unguided missile,” while from the crouched “privacy” of the Oval Room, Nixon would refer to her as “a fly ball,” someone who gave him fear and that he could not stand, as Debra McClutchy and Anne Alvergue show in the aforementioned documentary.

While what would go down in history as the Watergate case was cooking, towards the beginning of 1972, Martha continued with her usual adventures as a Republican celebrity that she began to use as part of the campaign strategy for Richard Nixon’s re-election.

Intuitive by nature, she must have smelled something when John Mitchell, who had stepped down as prosecutor to head the Reelection Committee, enticed her to go with him to California for a fundraising gala.

Martha had no idea what awaited her.

The Watergate heroine

At the end of the film directed by Debra McClutchy and Anne Alvergue, as well as in the first episode of the podcast Slow Burn (by Leon Neyfakh), on which Gaslif relies, it is said that the “Martha Mitchell Effect” is a term coined by Brendan Maher, Professor of Psychology at Harvard. Such a phenomenon occurs when a person’s beliefs are considered delusional, but later turn out to be true.

For Maher to reach this conclusion in 1988, he had thoroughly studied the case of the woman who was Held against your will in Californiaisolated and incommunicado for almost a week, guarded by five men who, according to her, mistreated, beat and drugged her to keep her under control.

“Martha has gone too far, we have created a kind of Frankenstein with the press”, John Mitchell is heard in the documentary in conversation with Nixon and Haldeman in one of the secret recordings of the White House. Calming the nerves of his interlocutors, he promises to take action, accepts the hoax of resigning from all political posts “for the love of my wife”, thus giving him play to the gas lighting that Martha Mitchell would live.

Julia Roberts in ‘Gaslit’.



“Many women her age suffer from paranoia,” a doctor tells Julia Roberts’s Martha in the Californian confinement, while he hits her with a sedative that knocks her down. Both in fiction and in the documentary, it is stated that by the time she returns to Washington, aware of and indignant about Watergate, still trusting John, when recounting her captivity and pointing to Nixon as responsible for the scandal, she comes face to face with the dirty campaign against him.

Crazy, alcoholic, problematic, sick, volatile, hysterical, confused, crazy… Figure in the press. With Nixon re-elected, Martha was practically the first person who asked for the resignation of the president.

Meanwhile in Gaslit Martha’s decline is dramatized neatly and effectively, with flash back about her origins and life in Arkansas, as well as when she met John and their “idyllic” marriage until Richard Nixon appeared. In The Martha Mitchell Effect Both first-person and third-party testimonies are gathered to support the story, but they also tell what happened after John’s separation, as well as what happened after the president’s resignation in 1974.

Even Bod Woodward himself, the journalist from Washington Post who, together with Carl Bernstein, reported on the Watergate case and Nixon’s dirty campaign to achieve his re-election, acknowledges that part of it consisted of removing Martha Mitchell from circulation.

“Carl and I realized that Martha was the Greek choir because she was telling the truth,” Woodward concludes in The Martha Mitchell Effect. And, as if that were not enough, in 1977, the same Richard Nixon would confess in one of the interviews given to star journalist David Frost that he was convinced that, had it not been for Martha, there would have been no Watergatewith which he and his close leadership fell, including John Mitchell.

It may be that Martha Mitchell psychologically did not fully recover from the gas lighting. They ended up calling her “the heroine of Watergate” and at least she reached her life to verify that she stopped calling her “crazy”, something that the chrysanthemums in the form of “Martha was right” at her funeral emphasized. she. She would vindicate her five decades later by reliably telling her story in Gaslit Y The Martha Mitchell EffectIt was a pending account.

