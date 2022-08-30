5 facts about the Amazon Prime Video movie with Sylvester Stallone

There is no doubt that we are in the era where superhero movies monopolize almost the entire film industry. Every year, Marvel and DC Comics take over the world box office with titles that manage to collect millions of dollars. Therefore, it is not strange that since streaming platforms want to take advantage of the success of productions related to humans with superpowers. Under the same premise, Amazon Prime Video Just released Nemesisa film starring Sylvester Stallone that is already causing talk among the users of the platform. Next, we tell you more about this latest addition to the catalog.

What is it about?

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows: “13-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon Wanna Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is really the legendary vigilante named Nemesis, who has been declared died 25 years ago. With crime on the rise, and the city on the brink of collapse, Sam is on a mission to convince his neighbor to stop hiding and save the city.“.

Nemesis (2022). Photo: Amazon Prime Video.

Who act?

The main cast of the film, in addition to Stallone and Walton, is made up of Pilou Asbæk, Dasha Polanco, Moses Arias, Martin Starr, sophia tatum, jared odrick, Henry G. Sanders Y Devin Holloway.

Who are behind the film?

julius avery -responsible for movies like overlord Y jerrycan– is the director of Nemesis. In addition, the script was in charge of Bragi F. Schutwho worked on projects like Escape Room, ninjago Y threshold.

Nemesis (2022). Photo: Daniel McFadden/Metro Goldwyn.

What does the critic say?

Opinions about the film starring Stallone are varied. Those who are in favor indicate that the film escapes from the common places in which almost all superhero films fall. For example, Diego Lerer of MicropsiaCine wrote: “A pleasant surprise (…) there are elements here that are much richer and more interesting to analyze than those in most current superhero films with their algorithmic operation.” On the other hand, those voices who are against the film argue that it is a wasted opportunity. “At the time, it may be compelling (…) but, like the rest of the film, it doesn’t hold up under scrutiny,” Kate Erbland of IndieWire wrote.

Is there a trailer?

Below you can see the official trailer for the new addition to Amazon Prime Video.