1982: the year of the revolution in science fiction cinema | Culture

That 1982 the stars aligned in the world of science fiction cinema. Spectators suffered an emotional earthquake: due to the avalanche of premieres and due to what they meant as a paradigm shift, in the way of telling stories and because of what was told. As Elisa McCausland, film critic and researcher points out, “1982 symbolizes an end of the cycle, the failure of New Hollywood and the countercultural dreams of the seventies, as well as a new hypermuscular dimension of the image and more escapist values ​​of fiction, which which does not mean more conservatives”. But there is something else: along with commercial success, these premieres brought a new look and new themes. And all in the 12 months they were released ET the alien; blade runners; The thing; Conan the barbarian; poltergeists; Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (considered the best of the saga); TRON; Dark glass; Creepshow, Kiss of the panther either Mad Max 2, the road warrior. The cinema was never the same. Nor its consumption: some of these titles, such as The thing, They did well at the box office, but above all they swept the VHS market and the video store kingdom, becoming cult films.

Spectators felt different about what they saw, also because they were different, because a young generation of audiences came to theaters. “These films are often dismissed as conservative, opting for evasion but, after the crisis of many values ​​in the seventies, they actually point to an overcoming of the paradigm of the human (and the humanistic) as it was understood until then . It does not seem by chance that in many of these titles the real protagonist, the real character, is not the human being”, says McCausland. Jordi Sánchez-Navarro, professor and researcher at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) and programmer of the Sitges festival, explains: “Film projects take years; 1982 is reached with dynamics underway at the end of the seventies. At the end of that decade, the new model of blockbuster, the one emerged from Shark Y Star Wars, created by a wave of directors that I would call New New Hollywood, because, coming out of the group of the seventies, like Lucas and Spielberg, they devour it, and in 1982 those artists reach the fullness of their faculties. It is the year zero of that genre; there are scholars who consider it the most geeky of the cinema”.

Image of ‘ET, the extraterrestrial’.

Other more earthly aspects were also added: there was a technical revolution, true, although accompanied by “a new, more aggressive and effective way of promoting films, in addition to the multiplex and video store culture that will emerge throughout the decade of the eighty”, underlines McCausland. The creator of the blockbuster in 1982 is very different from that of previous seasons, Sánchez-Navarro emphasizes: “Adventure and science fiction-oriented cinema can have other more adult and auteur touches, as shown by the difference between starwars Y Bladerunners”. And a feedback with other cultural products, such as the French comic that reaches distant lands through the magazine Hurlant metal. “It went very deep in Ridley Scott, Steven Lisberger [director de TRON, película a la que este año Sitges dedicará un homenaje], Carpenter… Those external influences, coming from other media and other countries, run through his veins, cementing a new visual narrative”. Pop culture wins.

Kurt Russell in ‘The Thing’ by John Carpenter.

In the cinema there have been other shocking waves, mythical years such as 1939 – the favorite of screenwriting teacher William Goldman – when they premiered Gunga Din, Intermezzo, The Wizard of Oz, Ninotchka, Stagecoach, Wuthering Heights, Knight Without a Sword either gone With the Wind. In 1969 New Hollywood came in to air out the old studios, to breathe life into a movie theater that smelled of mothballs, and that’s how Midnight Cowboy; Dance, dance, damn you! Easy Rider, Two men and one destiny either Wild group. There is even another closer and noisier season, that of 1999, with premieres like The Matrix, The Green Mile, The Cider House Rules, Any Given Sunday, Magnolia, Eyes Wide Shut, Boys Don’t Cry, American Beauty, The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Sixth Sense, Virgin Suicides, eXistenZ, A True Story, Being John Malkovich, Ghost Dog, Fight Club, Notting Hill, American Pie, Cruel Intentions, The Blair Witch Project, The Iron Giant either toy story 2 And only choosing between the best of the best of that 1999.

Jeff Bridges and Cindy Morgan, in ‘TRON’.

The industry naturally felt the earthquake. “Even if they seem like classic Hollywood bigwigs now, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas are at that time innovative and anti-establishment forces,” recalls McCausland. “To its impact must be added the restructuring of many large studios, the participation in them of large technological and industrial corporations, the entry onto the scene of savages such as Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, the replacement of the script as the backbone of cinema by the concept and the visual overflow” and the consolidation of a business that diversifies its ways of consumption, with multiplexes and video stores, and its opening to other markets: food in cinemas, sweets and merchandise. “That is what is striking about 1982, which revolutionizes creation and its consumption in the same way”.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in ‘Conan the Barbarian’.

Even today, cinema feeds on the imprint left by the images of TRON (which pointed to where a hypertechnified world would go), the overlapping binomial of auteur cinema-science fiction of bladerunner, the affectionate childish look towards the extraterrestrials of ET, the resurrection of the adventure genre Conan the barbarian, and of the opening to a different terror that they present panther’s kiss (Paul Schrader’s twist on Tourneur’s classic), The Thing, Poltergeist either Creep show. They remain in force as easily salable brands and as the foundation for new versions and revisions. “Current popular culture, its merchandise partner and many platform projects on-line they live in a more or less explicit way from it”, says McCausland. “Of stranger things a blade runner 2049 going by TRON: Legacythe series about Dark glass…”. Or the omnipresence of Stephen King, germinator of creepshow and sacred totem of current terror. In some of those referential works, the digital effects are blushing, “but in most of them an aura persists that is difficult to invoke and, at a plot level, they are much more convincing than current fiction.”

Stephen King played a character in one of the stories in the movie ‘Creepshow’. Warner Bros

What can be seen on the path traveled in these 40 years? Something terrible. “It is evident that forty years later we are still riding that wave,” warns Sánchez-Navarro. “Between 1942, the year of production of White Houseand 1982, year of production of bladerunnerFour decades have passed. The aesthetic similarities and differences between one film and another are essential to understand many changes, not only cinematographic. Among bladerunner Y blade runner 2049 (2017) there is also almost forty years of difference… Everyone can draw their own conclusions about the evolution (involution?) of popular cinema from the eighties to now”, reflects McCausland. It is bladerunner just the title that both McCausland and Sánchez-Navarro selected from that batch. For critics, “it is a reinvention of past imaginaries, but which still seem new even today. It is easy to trace the chiaroscuro of White House either Citizen Kane in the images of bladerunner, an extreme audiovisual stylization of genres such as melodrama and fable, and yet, at the same time, the magic of making everything seem new, never seen before, the magic of popular culture is produced”. For the university professor, “since its premiere, it has been the most influential science fiction film for the following generations, who perceive, for example, the cocktail of humanism and nihilism. A conflictive and adult cinema for a young generation”.

