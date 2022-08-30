15 haircuts that will be worn a lot in Autumn/Winter 2022-2023
Celebrities and models on catwalks show off their hair this fall and show us the haircuts of 2023 that will prevail throughout the year. Diane Kruger, Emma Roberts, Kaia Gerber, Julia Roberts…, have opted for hair options that seek enhance the freshness and naturalness of women, without neglecting their sensuality.
Haircuts that will be a hit in Autumn/Winter 2022-2023
These are the haircuts that we will see the most in the coming months.
- Pixie. It is the quintessential short haircut. Year after year it reinvents itself and ends up leading the lists of favorites. Despite being a garçon cut, it is an ultra-feminine option. In addition, it offers a lot of possibilities and “adaptations”, so it can be adapted to any type of face and features.
- Buzz. Extremely short cuts, almost shaved, are here to stay. Is about a radical option that provides spectacular strength. In addition, they will be worn with plantine blondes or with bright colors. Nothing to go unnoticed!
- Microbob. The bob will continue to hold first place in the ranking of the most requested cuts in hairdressers. This short medium hair is one of the great favorites, something normal considering that flatters all face types and offers plenty of styling options. Its shorter version, with bangs and combed with the tips slightly inward. It will be hot topical.
- Italian bob. Also known as a Blunt Bob, this chin-length cut is straight and somewhat blunt in the lower part of the mane to create more movement without the need to resort to layers or scaling. Professionals usually do it dry to be able to appreciate the characteristics of each type of hair.
- Clavicut. It is one of the most flattering bobs and, therefore, one of the most requested in hairdressers. It is characterized by being a slightly longer version of the classic bob. She falls on the shoulders, has a lot of movement and averts the gaze to the collarbone, sharpening the figure instantly. The secret of his success: rejuvenates, stylizes and also suits all types of faces.
- XXL mane. Of course, long hair always has a privileged space in the world of hair trends. Although the options are endless, celebrities predict that We will see them with very natural waves or completely smooth with the parting in the middle. You choose your style!
- midi length The cut perfect if you want keep your hair long, but at the same time, change your look. The midi length below the shoulders and without reaching the chest is a trend this season and we cannot be more in favor of this cut, because feels great and adds versatility.
- shaggy bob. if you want one more casual and comfortable version Bob cut, this option is ideal for you. If you have curly hair, it will be very practical to keep it well without having to comb it too much. Is about short layers and swept locks which provide movement and volume to the mane.