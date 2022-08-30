12 Babysitting Rules for the Kardashians’ Kids

Not a single day goes by without the most famous sisters in the entire world not being in the news. Everything that has to do with them is an interesting headline for their most staunch followers. Whether it’s Kourtney Kardashian’s keto diet, the fact that Khloé and Kim no longer have bum implants, Kylie’s unnamed son, or Kendall’s reconciliation with her boyfriend, Devin Booker. Many times they are exempt from controversy but most of the time they are not. And in this case, neither.

The strict rules that the babysitters of the Kardashian-Jenner have to follow

Have you ever fantasized about becoming the babysitter of the children of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney or Kylie so you can be close to them 24/7? Well, you can still throw it away because it’s not exactly an easy job… According to information collected in various US media outlets that we will cite, from sources close to the clan kardashian jennerthe so-called ‘nannies’ of the world’s most privileged children have a somewhat… peculiar job.

And it is that, of course, having the implacable Chris Jenner as ‘momager’ (mother and representative), it does not surprise us one bit that the rules are clear, precise, mandatory and very, very strict. In fact, all those who seek such a job must not only submit a letter of recommendation, another of motivation and the curriculum vitae, but they will also face a arduous selection process. Something like a ‘casting’. We don’t know about you but we already feel intimidated. As if that were not enough, and even if you are one of the lucky ones to access a position of this caliber, you will also have a detailed book with a thousand and one rules to comply Rules that have to do directly with your work, yes, but also with your way of dressing, acting, putting on makeup and even… Walking!

These are the rigorous standards what they have to follow The Kardashian-Jenner babysitters if they want to choose to take care of their children and keep their jobs without retaliation of any kind.

