12 Babysitting Rules for the Kardashians’ Kids
Not a single day goes by without the most famous sisters in the entire world not being in the news. Everything that has to do with them is an interesting headline for their most staunch followers. Whether it’s Kourtney Kardashian’s keto diet, the fact that Khloé and Kim no longer have bum implants, Kylie’s unnamed son, or Kendall’s reconciliation with her boyfriend, Devin Booker. Many times they are exempt from controversy but most of the time they are not. And in this case, neither.
The strict rules that the babysitters of the Kardashian-Jenner have to follow
Have you ever fantasized about becoming the babysitter of the children of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney or Kylie so you can be close to them 24/7? Well, you can still throw it away because it’s not exactly an easy job… According to information collected in various US media outlets that we will cite, from sources close to the clan kardashian jennerthe so-called ‘nannies’ of the world’s most privileged children have a somewhat… peculiar job.
And it is that, of course, having the implacable Chris Jenner as ‘momager’ (mother and representative), it does not surprise us one bit that the rules are clear, precise, mandatory and very, very strict. In fact, all those who seek such a job must not only submit a letter of recommendation, another of motivation and the curriculum vitae, but they will also face a arduous selection process. Something like a ‘casting’. We don’t know about you but we already feel intimidated. As if that were not enough, and even if you are one of the lucky ones to access a position of this caliber, you will also have a detailed book with a thousand and one rules to comply Rules that have to do directly with your work, yes, but also with your way of dressing, acting, putting on makeup and even… Walking!
These are the rigorous standards what they have to follow The Kardashian-Jenner babysitters if they want to choose to take care of their children and keep their jobs without retaliation of any kind.
The respect for personal space it is something that the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan respect very much. That’s why no kangaroos are allowed get closer to them than is strictly necessary. In fact, it is rumored that Kim could have choreographed each of his movementss so that this does not happen. So much so that she has even decided how they have to walk down the street when they go together: after her and in ‘V’ formation.
If you’re pretty, you’re out
Yes, yes, as you read it. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters they won’t admit you to their cast of ‘nannies’ if you are minimally attractive. As the newspaper ‘Radar Online’ assures, Kim decided this at her time so that her sentimental partners would not be ‘distracted’ with her babysitters…
Of course, dressing well is mandatory
oh! Aren’t you a ‘fashion victim’ up to date with the latest trends? Then you are also out. The sisters lay down like essential requirement the fact that the candidate dresses well and demonstrates good taste. We assume that, in part, this ‘norm’ caters to the ‘paparazzi’ moment. So that they can never capture them surrounded by people… Who are not up to the task?
The confidentiality agreement
they occur to us few things more intimidating that Kris Jenner in the role of ‘manager’ and that a confidentiality agreement of the Kardashian family. Well, wait… Yeah, we’d be a lot more intimidated by a nondisclosure agreement drawn up by Kris Jenner. And that’s just what the kangaroos have to sign. Logical, right? Such a clan of ‘celebrities’ cannot afford to hire someone who then goes airing dirty rags through the press. However, sources close to the family assure that, although this is normal, retaliation they are not so. That it is better not to mess with them has already been proven (ahem… Jordyn Woods).
The infinite book of rules
Don’t you remember the rules? Don’t worry… the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are so nice that they even bothered to write a entire rulebook so you don’t miss a single one. According to The Sun, this would include everything related to the caring for your children, of course, but also with a guide to the perfect skincare, gym routines to be in shape and, of course, a style guide and good taste.
Jewelry is prohibited for kangaroos of their children in full working hours. However, at Kim’s house it is a rule that applies to everyone, even her own family members and friends. This caters to the trauma the poor thing keeps since the robbery at his house in Paris in 2016. According to Radar Online, Kim might have made the decision to ban people bring jewelry into your home during the day. The purpose? Safeguard your safety and that of your loved ones.
Children: always dressed to the nines
Although North West doesn’t need to, having been named the world’s most stylish girl, the rest of the little Kardashian-Jenners will need you to dress them up every morning. And not in any way… But to the last, of course. Hence, your sense of good taste is an essential requirement. If you have doubts, don’t worry, the rulebook will contain a few tens of pages focused on the style of the little ones. Don’t worry either…
From the first second after signing the contract, you agree to be reachable and available for themselves and their children at all times. And at all times means at-all-time. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing, what time it is, what state you’re in, or who you’re with. If the Kardashian-Jenners or her children need you, at least answer the phone. oh! And don’t even think about questioning or excusing yourself. That is also not allowed.
