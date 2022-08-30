11 Celebrities Who Were Born Into Millionaire Families And 12 Others Who Were Born Into Poverty
1.
Grew up poor: Viola Davis
During a speech at Variety’s Power of Women event in 2014, the actress said, “While my childhood was filled with many happy memories, it was also spent in abject poverty. I was one of 17 million children in this country who don’t know where their next meal will come from.
two.
Grew Up Rich: Lana Del Rey
The singer’s father is the millionaire founder of Web Media Properties, a media and publishing company that operates 8,000 specialized websites. He is also the CEO and president of a real estate brokerage and investment firm.
3.
Grew up poor: Jennifer Lopez
In 2014, the singer said that she grew up sharing a bed with her two sisters in the Bronx.
Jennifer told W Magazine that she learned to work hard from her parents growing up. “My dad worked nights and I was aware of how much she did for us. My mom sold Tupperware products and she also worked at school. I always felt she couldn’t let them down.”
Four.
Grew Up Rich: Julia Louis-Dreyfus
His great-great-grandfather founded the Louis-Dreyfus Group, a multibillion-dollar French conglomerate operating in the agriculture, food processing, international shipping, and finance industries.
5.
Grew up poor: Selena Gomez
The singer’s mother had her when she was 16. Selena’s parents divorced five years after her, and her mother raised her in Texas. In a special on E! in 2011, the actress said, “I remember my mom running out of gas all the time and then it was our turn to check the car and get quarters and help her get gas.”
6.
Grew Up Rich: Adam Levine
The Maroon 5 singer’s father was the founder of the M. Fredric department store chain. Adam studied at the Brentwood School, which is highly selective and extremely expensive.
7.
Grew up poor: Oprah
8.
Grew Up Rich: Gwyneth Paltrow
The actress’s father was a film and television director and producer, while her mother is actress Blythe Danner. Growing up, Gwyneth attended Crossroads School in Santa Monica (known for her celebrity students) and the Spence School, an all-girls private school in Manhattan. Her godfather is director Steven Spielberg.
9.
Grew up poor: Leonardo DiCaprio
During a 2014 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actor recalled the “crime and violence [que había] everywhere” in her Los Angeles neighborhood. She said, “I grew up very poor and I was able to see the other side of the spectrum.” After a beating at school, she told her mom, “‘I want to be actor. Please take me to the auditions.’ Because I had to get out of that public school system.”
10.
Grew up poor: Leighton Meester
The actress was born while her mother was serving a federal sentence for drug trafficking and lived with her grandmother until her mother was released. When Leighton started taking acting classes as a teenager, she preferred the ones with adults, since she couldn’t relate to her contemporaries. “‘Jimmy doesn’t like me!’ Who cares? What I was worried about was not having money for fuel or food. Those were my worries,” she told Marie Claire in an interview.
eleven.
Grew up poor: Hilary Swank
The actress grew up in a trailer park in Washington state. As he told Together magazine: “I had a roof over my head and food, so the downside wasn’t being poor and going through those experiences. The downside was learning about social class at such a young age and not from from my friends, but from her parents, who said: ‘You’re not going to hang out with her.’ When someone’s father tells you, at 6 years old: ‘You’re not welcome in our house, you have to leave.'”
12.
Grew Up Rich: Cara Delevingne
The English model’s family is full of titles, powerful connections, and even ties to the royal family. On her mother’s side, her grandmother was Princess Margaret’s lady-in-waiting, while her grandfather was a knighted publishing magnate. On her father’s side, her grandmother was an aristocrat and her grandfather was a stockbroker and friend of the then Prince of Wales. Her father was a real estate developer and her godmother is English actress Dame Joan Collins.
13.
Grew up poor: Cardi B
“I have some really good parents, they’re poor,” she told Global Grind in 2016. “They have normal, poor jobs, what do I know. They’re really good people and all, it’s just that I was raised in a bad society.”
14.
Grew Up Rich: Michelle Williams
The actress’s father wrote many books on stock and commodity trading. He created market indicators and won the 1987 World Cup Investing Championship by turning $10,000 into more than $1.1 million over the course of 12 months. He was a Republican candidate for senator from the state of Montana twice, but lost both times.
fifteen.
Grew up poor: Kelly Clarkson
“We were living paycheck to paycheck,” he told the Dallas Morning News. “I always thought that whatever I did, I didn’t want to have to worry like that. I always hated it when people said, ‘Money doesn’t buy everything,’ when you’re small and poor. It’s the rich who say that, not the rich.” I don’t know a single poor person who goes around saying: ‘Money doesn’t buy happiness.’
16.
Grew Up Rich: Jaden and Willow Smith
The father, Will Smith, is one of the highest paid actors in the entertainment industry. His mother is the actress and presenter of Red Table TalkJada Pinkett Smith.
17.
Grew up poor: Demi Moore
The self-described “trailer park kid” moved 30 times throughout her childhood. At 16, she dropped out of school and left her home to escape an abusive home with alcoholic parents. “Either you let yourself get caught up in everything around you or you found a way out,” she told the Guardian. “I believe that everything, good or bad, comes into our lives to help us rise and expand as human beings.”
18.
Grew Up Rich: Kate and Rooney Mara
The sisters come from a multi-millionaire soccer family. On her mother’s side, they were the founders of the Pittsburgh Steelers, while on her father’s side, they founded the New York Giants.
19.
Grew Up Rich: Ariana Grande
The “Thank U, Next” singer’s mother was the CEO of a communications company, while her father founded a graphic design firm. Her parents’ wealth gave her early exposure; that’s why she sang the national anthem at a Florida Panthers game and where her parents allegedly had season tickets.
twenty.
Grew up poor: Jim Carrey
In The Howard Stern Show, the actor recalled how his father lost his job. The family ended up living in a car and later in tents in camps around Ontario. At 15 years old, Jim worked as a janitor and security guard to help his family.
twenty-one.
Grew Up Rich: Edward Norton
The actor’s grandfather was real estate developer James Rouse. He founded The Rouse Company, which invented indoor shopping malls.
