11 Celebrities Who Were Born Into Millionaire Families And 12 Others Who Were Born Into Poverty

The actress grew up in a trailer park in Washington state. As he told Together magazine: “I had a roof over my head and food, so the downside wasn’t being poor and going through those experiences. The downside was learning about social class at such a young age and not from from my friends, but from her parents, who said: ‘You’re not going to hang out with her.’ When someone’s father tells you, at 6 years old: ‘You’re not welcome in our house, you have to leave.'”